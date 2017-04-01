Becks Prime Announces Opening of Remodeled Wilcrest Location

The Houston-based restaurant famous for fresh, made-to-order food and award-winning burgers, announced the opening of their Wilcrest location after a two-month renovation. The remodeling project kicked off in February and wrapped up just a few days ago.

“We’re really excited about the new space,” Becks Prime President, Molly Voorhees said, “We’ve added local, craft beers on tap, new seating, better lighting, and updated décor. The entire restaurant now has a fresh, more modern feel.”

The interior walls have been fitted with large historic photos from renowned Houston photographer and archivist Story Sloane.

The “Welcome to Houston” photo depicts the area around Westchase; showing the fascinating evolution from residential suburbs to a thriving city.

One of the more amusing and rare photos is of the famous horse actor, Phantom. “The Flying Wild Horse” spent time at a Houston hotel and was the first horse to fly on an airplane.

“The Wilcrest location is a very special place,” said Mike Knapp, Becks Prime Chief Operating Officer. “When we opened in 1991, we planted several Live Oak trees that are still here today; they now provide a beautiful canopy around the building and patio.”

The restaurant was also the site of the famous 1994 Houston Oilers pep rally hosted by now Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Ray Childress, Bucky Richardson and Warren Moon. Over 1,000 fans showed up to send the Oilers off to the playoffs.

“The remodel is part of a company-wide effort to update and refresh the properties with a modern, clean look,” Voorhees said. “We recently updated our Dairy Ashford and Memorial Park locations.”

Becks Prime Wilcrest features dine-in service, an outdoor deck and a drive-thru. The restaurant is located at 11000 Westheimer Road.

About Becks Prime

Founded by Win Campbell, Mike Knapp and John Storms, Becks Prime has been a Houston institution since 1985. The first Becks Prime opened on Kirby Drive with a double drive-thru and an open-air patio. Since then, very little has changed with regard to food preparation and the relentless drive for superior quality food and service. The founders continue to be involved in the day-to-day running of the company. The cooks butcher, grind and patty fresh 100% Certified Angus Beef Chuck on-site at each location daily. Becks Prime doesn’t use microwaves or freezers (the only freezer is for the beer mugs). Everything is cooked-to-order, grilled over mesquite wood coals and prepared fresh, just like it was thirty years ago. Privately owned, Becks Prime currently operates 13 locations in the Houston and Dallas area. For more information, visit http://www.becksprime.com.