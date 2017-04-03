Rayeman Elements Introduces Groundbreaking Technology In Grain Drying

The team at Rayeman Elements, headed by Director of Technology, Mike Thomas, has furthered the DDG industry with their groundbreaking Rayeman Compression Dryer, designed to compete against current conventional dryers. Their patented technology takes the wet ethanol by-product, and removes excess water, converting it into high quality DDG (dry distillers grain). This system is creating a ripple effect of benefits and solutions for the ethanol by-product and feed industries. As wet grain goes in, the moisture in the grain comes in contact with two electrically-heated screws inside of a barrel. These screws intermesh with one another, while simultaneously creating heat upon contact, thus vaporizing the water within the grains at various flash points throughout the process. Additional heat is naturally created through shearing of the material and compression from the rotating screws, making this machine conserve energy through self-generated heat.

The Rayeman Compression Dryer optimizes heat transfer, with the ability to decrease the moisture content of the grain to an industry standard 12 percent, or lower, if desired. The rotating screws move the grains through the barrel at a steady, continuous rate, resulting in a fine, nutrient-rich, uniform grain. This groundbreaking technology has limitless potential, operating at a low heat index while separating the moisture from the grain. The system is installed in sections, allowing extra moisture to flash off in the transitions between sections and enables modified wet grains to be created in conjunction with DDG. With more than 6 years invested and over $20 million in research and development, Rayeman Elements is just getting started. In addition to introducing an energy saving solution to the market, the Rayeman Compression Dryer inhabits a significantly smaller footprint than conventional dryers, is explosion-proof, and is a multi-functional solution to the production of both DDG and modified wet grains. Moreover, the equipment drastically reduces and potentially eliminates emissions, emission permits, and the need for scrubbers.

Learn more about the innovative design and groundbreaking technology of Rayeman Elements by visiting their website: http://www.rayemanelements.com/

About Rayeman Elements:

Rayeman Elements is a company driven to find economical solutions to the waste industry, as well as other byproducts that are handled amidst the trade and manufacturing industries. With an ever-growing portfolio of nearly 40 patents, patents pending, and patents applied for, the possibilities are endless. Their equipment set up is one of a kind, increasing profit margins with every startup, and designed to be used at ethanol or manufacturing plants. “This is just the start of our vision” President of Rayeman Elements, Inc., Samantha Western states. The team is excited to grow their solutions for industries across the world, and the Rayeman Compression Dryer is a crucial piece of the influence. Based out of Colorado, the impact of Rayeman Elements has worldwide potential, some of which has already come to fruition.