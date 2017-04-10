Cuff Link Made of Ottoman Turkish Coins Clark Artifact Display at Titanic The Artifact Exhibition inside Luxor “The artifacts were found in a small travel bag, which is very fragile and in permanent residence at the Titanic Conservation Laboratory,” said Alexandra Klingelhofer, vice president of collections for Premier Exhibitions, Inc.

Five rare artifacts, with direct ties to Clark County, recovered from RMS Titanic’s wreck site will go on display for a limited-time engagement at Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition inside Luxor Hotel and Casino. These artifacts, which include gambling chips that have never before been on public display, will be installed on April 12 in recognition of the 105th anniversary of the Ship’s sinking (April 15). The artifacts belonged to first-class passengers Virginia Estelle McDowell Clark and Walter Miller Clark, who boarded the “Ship of Dreams” as a belated honeymoon trip – sadly, Virginia returned home as a widow.

Clark and his brother, U.S. Senator William Andrews Clark, built the San Pedro, Los Angeles and Salt Lake Railroad to facilitate shipments between Los Angeles and Salt Lake. The midway point of the route was in Nevada, creating Las Vegas and later resulting in the naming of Clark County.

“The artifacts were found in a small travel bag, which is very fragile and in permanent residence at the Titanic Conservation Laboratory,” said Alexandra Klingelhofer, vice president of collections for Premier Exhibitions, Inc. “It’s especially exciting when we can link specific artifacts to passengers of the Titanic as it is extremely rare, and we’re thrilled to be able to help tell the Clarks’ story through this special display.”

The display includes:



Gambling Chips: Never before been on public display, these gaming chips were recovered from inside a suitcase and appear to be made of horn.

18-Carat Gold Locket Engraved with the Initials “VC”: The initials on this locket match those of first-class passenger Virginia Clark, who survived the sinking. The charm was found with other jewelry and toiletry items in the remnants of a small travel bag recovered in 1994.

Cuff Link Made of Ottoman Turkish Coins: This cuff link is comprised of two gold Turkish coins held together by a chain on the back. They are both 50 Kurush coins, which feature the image of the “tugra” or royal monogram of Sultan Abd al-Hamid (1842-1918).

Gold-Plated Toiletry Item: The insignia “SM,” possibly the initials of a Titanic passenger, is still visible on the lid of this little canister.

Brass Shaving Stick Canister: This stick canister still contains its original shaving soap inside.

Dedicated to preserving Titanic’s legacy, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition takes guests on an emotional journey through the life of the legendary ship. Along the way, visitors learn countless stories of heroism and humanity, paying tribute to the indomitable force of the human spirit in the face of tragedy.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. with the last admission at 9 p.m. For more information and ticket prices, please visit http://www.premierexhibitions.com.

About RMS Titanic, Inc. – a wholly owned subsidiary of Premier Exhibitions, Inc.

RMS Titanic, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Premier Exhibitions, Inc., is the only company permitted by law to recover objects from the wreck of Titanic. The Company was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic by a United States Federal Court in 1994 and has conducted eight research and recovery expeditions to Titanic recovering more than 5,500 artifacts. In the summer of 2010, RMS Titanic, Inc., conducted a ground-breaking expedition to Titanic 25 years after its discovery, to undertake innovative 3D video recording, data gathering and other technical measures so as to virtually raise Titanic, preserving the legacy of the Ship for all time. Please visit RMS Titanic, Inc. website at http://www.rmstitanic.net.

About Premier Exhibitions, Inc.

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (Nasdaq:PRXI), located in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading presenter of museum quality exhibitions throughout the world. Premier is a recognized leader in developing and displaying unique exhibitions for education and entertainment including "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition", Titanic The Experience,"BODIES...The Exhibition" and "Dialog in the Dark". Additional information about Premier Exhibitions, Inc. is available at the Company's web site http://www.prxi.com.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christine Moorhead

Kirvin Doak Communications

702.737.3100

cmoorhead(at)kirvindoak(dot)com