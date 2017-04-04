Sixred Ventures and Navigant Solutions Announce Merger

Sixred & Navigant Solutions Merge Our combined forces would allow us to deliver rapid industry-specific solutions with greater opportunities for continued engagement management and customer experience

Sixred and Navigant Solutions, two of NetSuite's leading partners, announced today the merger of their global operations. Sixred, the brand under which the company will operate, will benefit from the consolidation of two proven NetSuite consulting practices that promise to enhance customer lifecycle alignment and experience, from solution selection to delivery, and benefit from an expanded portfolio of industry specific solutions with focused geographical reach.

Sixred, a six-time 5-Star Award North American winner, and Navigant Solutions, NetSuite’s most successful EMEA partner to serve the Levant and Gulf regions, will capitalize on regional strengths to serve a global customer base in the United States, Canada and Mexico; as well as the United Arab Emirates and India. Building on experience distilled from 1250+ projects, Sixred will consolidate a portfolio of solutions for the Retail, Professional Services, Software, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution industries; and expand offering for the Media Ad-Tech, Telecommunication and Healthcare Services industries. The combined force would benefit from consolidated global teams capable of supporting unparalleled, end-to-end and regional advisory, consulting, implementation, integration and support services. Expansions within complimentary practice areas under Adaptive Insights, for business performance management, and Bronto, for B2C email marketing, will extend immediate value across the combined customer base.

With the recent acquisition of NetSuite by Oracle, Sixred envisions a great opportunity for its customers to strategically leverage a combined product portfolio that will enhance total return on software investment.

"Our customer base has continued to grow exponentially prompting us to rethink how to provide greater value to our global customers, says Hadi Yashruti, Managing Partner. "Our combined forces would allow us to deliver rapid industry-specific solutions with greater opportunities for continued engagement management and customer experience".

"The synergy realized with the merger will see us introduce intelligent industry specific solutions", says Adnan Patel, Managing Partner. "Our new regional footprint will enable enhanced level of service and support with local presence across most major geographies."

Sixred will be led by Adnan Patel and Hadi Yashruti as Managing Partners.

About Sixred:

Sixred Partners is a software consultancy specializing in the delivery of cloud-based business solutions including NetSuite, Salesforce, Adaptive Insights, Avalara, Bronto and Fastpath. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with regional presence in San Francisco, Boston, Miami, Dubai and Hydrabad, only Sixred has the ability to deliver end-to-end software solutions with global reach and local know-how. For more information visit: http://www.sixred.com