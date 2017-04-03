The growth of OTT has been more explosive than anyone in the industry expected. OTT now accounts for more than one third of total television viewing across 80 million households.

Are you wondering when the future of television will arrive? By many measures, it’s already here, as audiences continue their mass migration from linear television to over-the-top (OTT). Here are the facts:



By the end of this year, three-fourths of U.S. households will have an OTT-enabled TV in their living room;

The majority of scripted TV consumption among Millennials already occurs on OTT;

Two million more pay-TV households will cut the cord entirely in 2017, going “all in” on OTT.

Savvy marketers, agencies, and media companies are focusing on how to win in a new, digital TV age characterized by unprecedented consumer control over the viewing experience and a proliferation of content, channels, and devices. While the OTT revolution comes with challenges for advertisers and media companies alike, it also unlocks opportunities to reach consumers with a level of precision and personalization that far exceeds what was possible with linear TV.

In order to realize the promise of OTT, advertisers must be able to measure, segment, and target audiences across OTT screens. OTT publishers will need the data and tools to build granular audience segments that meet advertiser criteria so that they can maximize yields and compete against other digital media. Many buyers and sellers are scrambling to truly understand the burgeoning OTT ad market, and have been frustrated in their efforts to fully leverage OTT’s measurement, targeting, and attribution capabilities.

The 3rd annual INFronts, a panel discussion and networking event that has become the definitive platform for OTT thought leadership, will be held on April 6, 2017 in New York City, aims to address these issues. Hosted by Tru Optik, the only audience measurement and data management platform built for OTT, the INFronts will provide publishers, agencies and marketers the opportunity to network with OTT industry leaders and hear how advancements in OTT audience targeting, measurement and attribution are enabling marketers and media companies to win by combining the power of television with the precision and flexibility of digital. Speakers include:



Robert Aksman, Chief Strategy Officer, and Co-Founder, BrightLine

Jonathan Bokor, SVP, Director of Precision Video, Publicis Media

Jessica Hindlian, TV & Cross Channel Lead, Liveramp

Melissa Kihara, Vice President, Medialink

Bill Livek, Executive Vice Chairman & President, comScore

Michael Scott, Chief Revenue Officer, Tru Optik (moderator)

Jonathan Steuer, Chief Research Officer, Omnicom Media Group

Andre Swanston, CEO and Co-Founder, Tru Optik

Seth Walters, Senior Partner, Connected Television, Modi Media (GroupM)

David Wiesenfeld, Chief Strategist, Tru Optik (moderator)

Ken Zachmann, Senior Vice President & General Manager for Digital Solutions, V12 Data

Andrea Zapata, Vice President, Research, VEVO

“The growth of OTT has been more explosive than anyone in the industry expected. OTT now accounts for more than one third of total television viewing across 80 million households. Not bad for an industry that wasn’t even around a decade ago,” said Andre Swanston, CEO and Co-Founder, Tru Optik. “As more content becomes available, including things like live sports, those numbers have nowhere to go up. But with this rapid adoption, we as an industry need to come together and understand new ways in which to reach, measure and monetize these coveted audiences.”

The conference is being held on April 6, 2017 in New York City at the Crosby Street Hotel from 6 pm ET to 10 pm ET. For more information, please visit: http://www.infronts.org/.

About Tru Optik:

Tru Optik is a digital media intelligence company providing audience insight and advertising solutions that empower brand marketers and media companies to fully monetize audience and consumer demand. Armed with advanced technology, the largest census-level dataset of global over-the-top (OTT) media consumption, and unmatched focus, Tru Optik has built the only audience measurement and data-management platform that works across the entire OTT ecosystem, including Connected TV. Tru Optik is the preferred partner of many of the world’s largest media companies, brands, and agencies as they navigate the millennial-led shift to OTT.