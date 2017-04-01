“Our development team did a fantastic job in meeting Microsoft’s rigorous application development standards to elevate our competency from Silver to Gold in the Microsoft Partner Network.

FieldConnect Inc., an award-winning mobile workforce management software company, today announced it achieved a Gold Competency in Application Development, demonstrating its ability to develop state-of-the-art applications for the Microsoft platform. This coveted competency also positions the company in the elite 1 percent of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

“Our development team did a fantastic job in meeting Microsoft’s rigorous application development standards to elevate our competency from Silver to Gold in the Microsoft Partner Network. This proficiency strengthens FieldConnect’s capability to deliver best-in-class software solutions and better value to our customers, Microsoft and its re-sellers,” said Robert Hughes, Founder and CEO of FieldConnect.

The Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency signifies that a company has established the highest level of expertise and achievement within a given technology focus. Each competency has a distinctive set of requirements and benefits, framed to precisely represent the exact skills and services that partners bring to the industry. This achievement demonstrates FieldConnect’s best-in-class ability and commitment to meet Microsoft customers’ evolving needs in today’s business environment.

About FieldConnect

FieldConnect is an award-winning software company specializing in on-premise and SAAS mobile workforce management solutions for field service and project service organizations. Our software solutions natively integrate with industry-leading ERPs extending their functionality into the field delivering real-time communication and technology tools to mobile workforce. We are a trusted strategic partner to Microsoft Dynamics and Dynamics 365, Viewpoint, Dexter + Chaney, Sage and more. In a digital world where contentedness, visibility and performance matter more than ever, FieldConnect helps you deliver. Discover how FieldConnect can optimize your service operation at http://www.fieldconnect.com.

About the Microsoft Partner Network

The Microsoft Partner Network helps members strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and, with 640,000 Microsoft partners in their ecosystem, to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.