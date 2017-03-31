This acquisition strengthens Watershed’s commercialization arm, while also bringing on Nick’s leadership and his impeccable reputation within the industry.

Watershed, an idea foundry created by Fountainhead Investment Partners, has acquired Encinitas-based Additive Innovations. The newly merged entity will retain the Watershed name, and Nick Cordaro, Additive Innovations founder and president will be the first CEO of the company.

“Fountainhead has been observing Additive Innovations for more than a year, and we have been impressed by what Nick has accomplished with the company.” said Brian Kieser, Managing Partner of Fountainhead Investment Partners. “This acquisition strengthens Watershed’s commercialization arm, while also bringing on Nick’s leadership and his impeccable reputation within the industry. Ultimately, the benefits of combining Additive Innovations with Watershed will advance the ideas we are incubating, and increase the value of our intellectual property.”

Additive Innovations, which provides medical device innovation through additive manufacturing, will bring product development, business consulting, and commercialization resources to Watershed. The combined organization will be better positioned to expand consulting services offered with the focus of additive manufacturing, and moving forward Watershed’s primary goal to forge promising ideas into viable intellectual property and products ready for the marketplace, creating profitable businesses.

Cordaro has a long history of leading successful biomedical product design and commercialization engineering teams. Throughout his career, he has established the foundation for, developed, maintained, or commissioned more than 28 orthopedic systems including pedicle screw systems, interbodies, plates, artificial discs, shoulders, and extremity joints. He has 22 issued US patents and nearly 100 international applications and issued patents which have generated more than $500 million (US) of commercial product sales. Prior to founding Additive Innovations in 2014, he was the Director of Engineering for SeaSpine and Integra LifeSciences, Spine.

“I created Additive Innovations from the ground up to champion new ideas through to commercialization with a dedicated team of specialists for our clients,” said Cordaro. “Our integration into Watershed is particularly exciting as I clearly see the value that it will foster for my existing clients and future endeavors with the opportunity to collaborate with the advisors and global resources Watershed has in place.”

Additive Innovations brings a dedicated team of specialists to work in conjunction with Watershed’s founding advisor team which includes: Kieser; Ryan Wicker, Ph.D., P.E., the endowed Mr. and Mrs. MacIntosh Murchison Chair I Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso and the director and founder of the UTEP W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation; Christopher Elkins, Ph.D., Senior Research Engineer at Stanford University; and Tom Zink, the Director of Engineering for Nvision Biomedical Technologies.

The merged company will retain offices in both San Antonio, Texas and Encinitas, Calif.

About Watershed

Watershed is an idea foundry created by Fountainhead Investment Partners that is focused on biomedical growth and innovation. Watershed's purpose is to forge promising ideas into viable intellectual property and products ready for the marketplace, ultimately creating profitable businesses, bringing together industry experts from around the world to guide entrepreneurial ideas.

Watershed works with entrepreneurs exploring their ideas as well as companies that require research and development assistance to move their intellectual property forward. Watershed offers services ranging from proof of concept and product development, to manufacturing demonstration and regulatory consulting, to funding readiness.

Through Fountainhead Investment Partners, the foundry provides an environment where talent and innovation are funded, nurtured, and guided to create a turning point for ideas.

