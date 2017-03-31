Atlantic Shores Executive Chef Bryan Haines Everything centers on pride

Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has extended its reputation as culinary leader in their industry and region with the recent addition of Executive Chef Bryan Haines.

In his position, Bryan oversees every culinary aspect of Atlantic Shores’ three on-site restaurants, developing original, delicious dishes for daily meals, as well as all private events and catered functions for the 100-acre community’s 600 residents and their guests.

Chef Haines’ fresh, inventive dishes have earned a host of awards, including: People’s Choice at the Virginia Foodbank’s Tastefully Yours competition; Most Creative Recipe in the Seton Youth Shelter Derby; and three awards at the Mariners Museum's History Bites competition -- Judge's Choice, People’s Choice, and Iron Clad for Most Authentic.

His distinguished culinary career includes positions at top hospitality organizations in Virginia and New Jersey, including serving as Executive Sous Chef at The Founders Inn & Spa in Virginia Beach, where he ran all food service operations for the hotel, resort and conference center. He also expertly served as Chef at The Bistro at Atlantic Shores, followed by two years as Chef de Cuisine at The Historic Chamberlin in Hampton, where he oversaw two restaurants and all banquet functions.

Since re-joining Atlantic Shores as Executive Chef, Bryan expresses his creativity daily for Atlantic Shores’ “foodie” community, who are looking for a taste of the good life, in more ways than one. His unique style of “nouveau-senior cuisine” re-invents traditional dishes with a twist, while also exploring entirely new flavors and presentations to match residents’ discerning palates.

Bryan’s talents are also at the forefront at regional events sponsored by Atlantic Shores, where the community’s cuisine is showcased, as well as in area competitions against premier local restaurants. His innovative approach has already garnered industry attention, including “Best Stew” award at the MOCA House of Blues, Brews & Stews competition.

Atlantic Shores’ history of award-winning culinary excellence includes the People’s Choice and Chef’s Choice awards at the March of Dimes Signature Chef’s Event, where their dishes were selected for technique and artistry most appreciated by other culinary professionals. Celebrity and media judges also selected Atlantic Shores for the “Most Creative Recipe” award at the prestigious Taste of Hampton Roads competition. And their recipes have also been selected for inclusion in premier cookbooks, including the Taste of Hampton Roads Cookbook.

Chef Haines works alongside an exceptional culinary team of 100 food and beverage professionals whose talents consistently achieve local, regional and national attention -- most recently including Atlantic Shores Pastry Chef Tara Nieves’ cake artistry, featured in the Spring/Summer 2017 edition of Coastal Virginia Bride.

Alongside Atlantic Shores Food and Beverage Director Eric Doarnberger, Bryan also continues the Atlantic Shores tradition of encouraging the next generation of chefs, by overseeing sponsored competitions at the Culinary Institute of Virginia. Featuring student teams creating wildly inventive dishes with Atlantic Shores residents serving as judges, these cross-generational events give students the chance to compete for real world diners, with Atlantic Shores supporting culinary careers by awarding cash scholarships to the winners.

Chef Haines’ style and personality shine during monthly resident Chefs Table events, where he creates a three-course meal personally prepared in front of guests, paired with specialty wines chosen by a Sommelier. He also shares his creative recipes and thoughts on the culinary creative process with the world as contributing blogger on the popular WHRO/PBS “Let’s Eat” blog.

According to Bryan, “My philosophy always centers on pride. Everything should revolve around it, from the appearance of staff, to communication among co-workers, and producing esthetically pleasing, delicious food. Pride also extends to all the details. I plan my meals around seasonal availability, incorporating as much fresh local seafood and produce as possible. Whether within our neighborhood or in the greater community, my goal is for our residents to be as proud of our cuisine as our team is.”

Whether creating inventive, original dishes, or inspiring upcoming chefs to create avenues of new cuisine, Atlantic Shores remains on the forefront of reinventing retirement cuisine for future generations.

Atlantic Shores is Virginia’s only resident-governed cooperative community for 55 and Better, offering equity ownership with a vibrant lifestyle. Set on a beautifully landscaped 100-acre campus ten minutes from Virginia Beach’s famed oceanfront and boardwalk, Atlantic Shores features over 400 independent living units, ranging from apartment homes to freestanding villa homes, a 53 apartment-home assisted living facility, a 50-bed skilled nursing facility and a 14-bed Memory Care unit. Featuring a comprehensive range of services, social activities, amenities, award-winning cuisine, and a full continuum of on-site medical services including a full-time Medical Director, Atlantic Shores offers an exceptional lifestyle for more than 600 active residents, who live by the motto – “Live for Today With a Plan for Tomorrow.” For more information, visit: http://www.atlanticshoresliving.com, http://www.facebook.com/atlanticshoresliving