Intellitec Solutions, based in Wilmington, DE, has announced an addition to their highly successful Microsoft Dynamics ERP Spring Webinar Series. Fueled by the success of the series, an additional event has been added for April 26th.

The additional webinar will focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Financials, a new cloud based ERP solution unveiled by Microsoft. This session will focus on what Dynamics 365 is, how it compares with other Dynamics ERP products, and what it can do for businesses looking to transition off of QuickBooks. There will also be a discussion of how Dynamics 365 Financials works with the integrated Sales and Customer Service features that are part of the Dynamics 365 suite.

Businesses using or interested in learning more about Microsoft Dynamics can sign up for these webinars by contacting Intellitec solutions at 866-504-4357, or visiting the registration page.

About Intellitec Solutions

Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Microsoft CRM and Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo of our solutions, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357

# # # #

All products mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.