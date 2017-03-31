Together, not only are we raising awareness, but we are helping to improve the lives of every person with Parkinson’s by supporting cutting-edge research, the advancement of clinical care and public education that results from Moving Day.

Joining in the fight against Parkinson’s disease, several team members from Ultimate Medical Academy, a nonprofit healthcare higher education school, will participate in the National Parkinson Foundation’s Moving Day Walk on April 1, 2017 in Tampa.

“It will be a day to move others and a day that will truly move all of us,” said Dan Soschin, the leader overseeing philanthropic initiatives at UMA. “We’re driven at UMA to make a difference in the lives of our students and our communities. We are proud to help the National Parkinson Foundation in its mission of improving the lives of those affected by this disease.”

As part of its continuing medical education (CME) programming, UMA has offered several activities for health care practitioners (HCPs) relating to Parkinson’s disease. Med Learning Group, a division of UMA, recently provided an innovative CME activity using a unique tele-magazine format called “Treatment Minutes.” This activity, featuring Michael J. Fox, which won a People’s Choice Telly Award in 2016, provides the perspectives of patients facing Parkinson’s. Med Learning Group has earned 11 Telly Awards for its use of innovative learning techniques and delivery formats, including 3D and virtual reality animations, that help HCPs focus on patient-centric care, including for those facing a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“It’s always amazing to see how many individuals, businesses and organizations come out to be a part of this nationwide movement,” Megan Willard, coordinator of Tampa Bay Moving Day for the National Parkinson Foundation, said. “Together, not only are we raising awareness, but we are helping to improve the lives of every person with Parkinson’s by supporting cutting-edge research, the advancement of clinical care and public education that results from Moving Day.”

Held in cities across the United States, Moving Day unites communities in the fight against Parkinson’s disease. It is the first grassroots campaign that spotlights the disease on a national level and allows participants to speak out about the illness in their communities. The event highlights movement and exercise as a symbol of hope and progress because of its essential role in treating Parkinson’s disease.

UMA’s involvement with the National Parkinson Foundation is one of the many service projects and outreach initiatives the institution participates in each year. For more details about UMA’s involvement in the community, visit UltimateMedical.edu/about/community-outreach.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY:

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, UMA offers content-rich, interactive online courses as well as hands-on training at our campuses. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, résumé and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. The institution is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). ABHES accreditation does not extend to CME programs. Learn more by visiting UltimateMedical.edu.

ABOUT MED LEARNING GROUP:

Med Learning Group, a division of Ultimate Medical Academy, is a full-service accredited medical education company. Med Learning Group focuses on developing and implementing continuing education that improves healthcare practitioners’ ability to provide optimal care to their patients. Med Learning Group is accredited, with commendation, by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide CME for physicians. Learn more by visiting medlearninggroup.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARKINSON FOUNDATION:

The National Parkinson Foundation (NPF) is an organization that is dedicated to making life better for people with Parkinson’s through expert care and research. Founded in 1957, the organization is devoted to bringing help and hope to the estimated one million individuals in the United States, and the 10 million worldwide, who are living with Parkinson’s disease. To date, NPF has funded $208 million in research and support services to improve the lives of people with this disease as they work toward a tomorrow without Parkinson’s.