The Chicago CIO Leadership Association (ChicagoCIO) announced the winners of its 2017 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards. ChicagoCIO recognized Chief Information Officers in five key categories – Super Global, Global, Enterprise, Corporate, and Nonprofit/Public. The awards were presented at the Chicago CIO of the Year Awards at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park.

“The individuals who have earned these awards are the best and brightest leaders – not just within Chicagoland chief information officers, but in the categories they represent,” said Lisa LaRoque, Executive Director of ChicagoCIO. “In today’s interconnected world, organizations that win in the marketplace benefit from the superior strategic planning and day-to-day execution these CIOs bring to the table.”

The 2017 Chicago CIO of the Year ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Linda Jojo, EVP & CIO, United Airlines, received the Super Global CIO of the Year ORBIE, for organizations over $1 billion in revenue and over 5,000 employees outside the US.

›› Mohit Kapoor, CIO & Technology Officer, TransUnion, received the Global ORBIE, for organizations over $500 million annual revenue and significant multinational operations.

›› Dean Haacker, CTO, The PrivateBank, received the Enterprise ORBIE, for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

›› Doug King, SVP, Administration & CIO, Landauer, received the Corporate ORBIE, for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

›› Hardik Bhatt, State CIO, State of Illinois, received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE.

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program of its kind. Since inception in 1998, over 300 CIOs have been honored as finalists and over ninety CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The Award recognizes chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, which includes prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership style and management effectiveness

›› Innovation in implementing technology solutions

›› Business value created by IT

›› Service to others in their community, industry and within their own organizations

The CIO Awards ceremony was keynoted by Meg Whitman, President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, who shared a conversation on technology and leadership onstage with Dave Barnes, former SVP & CIO of UPS, and Member of the Board of Directors for Hertz and Ingram Micro. Over 300 guests attended, representing Chicagoland organizations and their technology partners.

The 2017 Chicago CIO of the Year Awards is made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriter: Magenic

›› Gold sponsors: TEKsystems (National) and Russell Reynolds

›› Silver sponsors: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Red Hat (National), Appian (National), TriCore Solutions, Deloitte, CSC, Yash Solutions and Cognizant

›› Bronze sponsors: OutSystems, Vectorform, Daugherty Business Solutions, Aryaka, Workday, NTT DATA, Between Pixels and Capgemini

›› Media sponsor: The Chicago Business Journal and Chicago Inno

›› About the Chicago CIO Leadership Association

The Chicago CIO Leadership Association (ChicagoCIO) is the preeminent professional association for Chicagoland’s chief information officers. Our membership is comprised exclusively of CIOs (or equivalent executive roles) from public and private companies, government, education and non-profit organizations.

›› ChicagoCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board which sets the annual program agenda for the association. Events are facilitated by a full-time Executive Director and professional staff. ChicagoCIO events are CIO-led and attended solely by CIO-level executives.

Achieve your leadership potential through ChicagoCIO: http://www.chicagocio.org