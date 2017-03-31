Highlights from the latest Survey show pet ownership is up; 68 percent of American households now own a pet, accounting for 84.6 million pet-owning households, up from 79.7 million pet-owning households in 2015.

Bob Vetere, President and CEO of the American Pet Products Association (APPA), announced at Global Pet Expo, an annual trade show presented by APPA and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), new findings from APPA’s 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey. Highlights from the latest Survey show pet ownership is up; 68 percent of American households now own a pet, accounting for 84.6 million pet-owning households, up from 79.7 million pet-owning households in 2015.

Pet ownership, in general, is up and The Survey shows a new generation of pet owners contributing to that growth. Gen Y/millennial pet ownership has officially surpassed baby-boomer ownership by three percentage points to now account for 35 percent of all pet owners.

“Millennials may be the largest generation segment of pet owners in general, but they also account for more than half of reptile, small animal and saltwater fish owners,” said Vetere. “This is a very passionate, active and connected group, and it’s been very exciting to see the ways in which our industry is working to meet the demands of this powerful demographic.”

New data from the 2017-2018 APPA National Pet Owners Survey also reveals insight into how pet owners feel about their pets. Here are some of the key personal statements:



85% of owners believe pets are a good source of affection

82% agree that interacting with a pet can help them relax

81% are aware that owning a pet can be beneficial to their own health

81% feel unconditional love for their pet

61% feel buying a pet product made in the USA is important to them

New questions in the 2017-2018 Survey provide:

Data and trends in pet food and treats

Data on raw and freeze-dried dog and cat food

- Limited-ingredient dog and cat food

- Grain-free and gluten-free dog and cat treats

- Grass treats for cats



Trends in calming products for pets

Trends in technology products

- Interactive feeders

- Pet doors with microchip sensors

- Pet-monitoring systems/cameras

“Our National Pet Owners Survey provides a tremendous amount of information that enables us all to better provide for the care of our pets,” said Vetere. “The latest Survey includes everything from percentage of owners buying gifts for their pets and most popular types of reptiles owned, to pets in the workplace and more.”

The 600 plus-page Survey is the industry’s most comprehensive resource providing insight into demographics, buying habits and other traits of owners of dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, small animals and horses and is provided to APPA members as a member benefit. Visit http://americanpetproducts.org/survey for more information.

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958. APPA membership includes more than 1,200 pet product manufacturers, their representatives, importers and livestock suppliers representing both large corporations and growing business enterprises. APPA's mission is to promote, develop and advance pet ownership and the pet product industry and to provide the services necessary to help its members prosper. APPA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following initiatives: Pets Add Life (PAL), the Human Animal Bond Research Initiative (HABRI), The Pet Leadership Council (PLC), the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) and the Pet Care Trust. Visit http://www.americanpetproducts.org for more information.