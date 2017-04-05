MPulse Maintenance Software Acquired by JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group This newest acquisition reinforces JDM’s position as a market leader providing best of breed solutions to our customers.

JDM Technology Group, a global group of leading software providers for the architecture, engineering and construction industries, announced today that it has acquired Eugene, OR based MPulse Maintenance Software, a leading provider of maintenance management software.

MPulse provides maintenance management software to customers throughout the United States and globally. The acquisition strengthens the JDM Group with a broader offering of software solutions to its global customer base.

“Our new relationship with JDM carries on the legacy of MPulse founders Steve Brous and Gil Achterhof,” said MPulse President Jason Johnson. “Our choice to partner with JDM was based on a mutual commitment and connection to the industries and customers we both serve. Our strong presence in the maintenance software industry, coupled with JDM’s expertise in the construction industry, will further expand our ability to make maintenance operations more productive and efficient for customers around the world.”

Having acquired numerous companies since 2004, the JDM Technology Group has established a proven strategy for integrating acquired companies into its existing infrastructure. MPulse will continue to operate as a separate company with its existing staff out of its Eugene, OR headquarters. Jason Johnson will lead MPulse and oversee day-to-day operations as President.

"This newest acquisition reinforces JDM’s position as a market leader providing best of breed solutions to our customers," said JDM Technology Group’s CEO, Jim McFarlane. "By combining our existing technologies with additional products and a growing customer base, we are solidifying our commitment to growth and stability for many years to come. By retaining the MPulse staff and organization, customers will continue to receive knowledgeable service and support from the same people they are used to. We do not end-of-life any products, allowing customers to continue with their preferred software.”

MPulse was advised by GT Securities.

About MPulse Software, Inc.

Founded in 1995, MPulse Software is a provider of maintenance management software developed by experts in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) and facility management. MPulse’s world-class solutions provide reliable scheduling, tracking, and reporting tools for equipment and facilities maintenance organizations. MPulse serves more than 2,500 customers in 24 countries and maintains offices in Colorado, Delaware, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

About JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering business software systems for the architecture, engineering and construction industries with over 50,000 users served in 40 countries on 6 continents, employing over 300 staff. The JDM Technology Group’s core business philosophy is long-term commitment to customer service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include Computer Guidance Corporation (North America), CSSP (Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong), Explorer Software (North, Central, and South America), Integrity Software Systems (UK and Ireland), LEVESYS (Australia), RedSkyIT (UK and Middle East), Vision InfoSoft (North America), ConEst (North America), MPulse Software (North America).

For more information, visit http://www.jdmtechnologygroup.com.