Bechtel, a global leader in engineering, procurement, and construction, announced today that the firm has entered into an agreement with SKUR, the construction industry’s pioneer in providing insights focused on actual on the ground conditions, to deploy the SKUR As-Built Data Platform for large-scale Oil, Gas & Chemical construction projects.

“With our mission to accelerate innovation on our projects, we are excited to see SKUR bridging the physical and digital divide” said David Wilson, Chief Innovation Officer at Bechtel. “The SKUR As-Built Data Platform identifies potential relevant variance issues early in the process, thereby providing insight which we can leverage to deliver on-time and on-budget projects for our customers.”

The new purchase agreement enables Bechtel to precisely analyze differences in design intent and as-fabricated/as-built conditions of its equipment and construction projects. Thus, allowing for the more effective identification of fabrication and construction issues early on, as well as then contributing to the reduction of project delays and cost overruns. Historically, designers, fabricators, contractors and owners have had to resort to a manual and error prone process to assess differences between 3D model designs and actual fabrication and construction. SKUR’s software as a service (SaaS) analytics allows project constituents to gain accurate variance data for the first time, empowering them to Visualize Variance™ with immediate ROI.

SKUR’s high accuracy stems from analyzing two sources of granular data: 1) designs from any BIM software vendor; and 2) actual construction point clouds collected by ground-based LiDAR or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The company’s powerful cloud-based processing delivers precise variance insights within hours, which in turn can easily be shared with project stakeholders and allow for enhanced coordination among teams.

“We’re thrilled that Bechtel has chosen SKUR to help them close the gap between design models and built conditions,” stated Adam Cohen, founder and CEO of SKUR. “Historically construction has lagged behind other industries in terms of productivity. By embracing SKUR’s next generation technology and putting as-built environment data to work, Bechtel is helping transform the construction industry through its commitment to innovation.”

Attendees of this week’s Spar 3D Expo & Conference, the premier international event for the application of 3D technology in industry, can learn more about today’s announcement by visiting SKUR in booth #314.

Additional information regarding today’s announcement can also be requested online.

ABOUT SKUR

SKUR is the global pioneer in SaaS construction analytics and is trusted by industry leaders. SKUR bridges the physical and digital divide with the industry’s first As-Built Data Platform. Visualize Variance™ by easily and accurately comparing design intent to actual conditions. SKUR is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more visit http://www.skur.com.

ABOUT BECHTEL

Bechtel is one of the most respected global engineering, construction, and project management companies. Together with our customers, we deliver landmark projects that foster long-term progress and economic growth. Since 1898, we’ve completed more than 25,000 extraordinary projects across 160 countries on all seven continents. We operate through four global businesses: Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals. Our company and our culture are built on more than a century of leadership and a relentless adherence to our values, the core of which are safety, quality, ethics, and integrity. These values are what we believe, what we expect, what we deliver, and what we live. http://www.bechtel.com. Follow Bechtel on Twitter @Bechtel.

