Tim Yates, Mark Hamdan and Joe Otto Join ENGAGE Talent's Board of Directors Predictive recruiting software company adds HR tech and big data industry innovators to its board.

Former Monster Worldwide CEO Tim Yates, HRsmart founder Mark Hamdan, and former Alpine Data CEO and Chairman Joe Otto have joined the board of directors for ENGAGE Talent, a predictive recruiting software company that helps companies acquire passive candidates.

They join current board members, Bob Habig, former Pepsi executive and early stage / start-up CFO and Joseph Hanna, ENGAGE Founder and CEO.

"We are very excited to welcome Tim, Mark and Joe to our board," Hanna said. "They are innovators in their respective fields, and their combined knowledge and leadership will help fuel ENGAGE's continued rapid growth, and will also help make our solution more powerful and effective for employers looking to successfully recruit high-quality passive candidates."

In addition to leading Monster for over 9 years, Yates held key leadership roles at public and private companies and investment firms, including serving as Symbol Technologies' chief financial officer. Currently, he is a member of CommScope's board of directors and chairman of the telecommunication company's audit committee.

Hamdan is a pioneer in the cloud talent solutions industry. He founded HRsmart in 1999, guiding the company to become a leading provider of cloud-based talent management technology. By the time it was acquired by Deltek in 2015, HRsmart had serviced thousands of enterprise clients in more than 30 countries.

Otto's leadership role at Alpine Data--a leader in big data and predictive analytics--is part of a 30-year technology career. He's served as senior vice president of sales and services at Greenplum, and in top roles at Sun Microsystems, Cisco Systems and EMC. He's also held executive leadership positions in early-stage startups in artificial intelligence, networking and CRM.

"They are perfect fit for our board," Hanna said. "Our sourcing intelligence solution is combining innovative HR technology, big data aggregation, and predictive analytics; Tim, Mark and Joe have expertise and enjoyed great success in leading these very industries."

