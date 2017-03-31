Chemical/Corrosion Resistant LED Crane Signal We've constructed these hazardous area LED lights to be corrosion and chemical resistant, as well as, placed a bushing seal at each conductor opening in order to prevent damage to the wiring insulation.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new chemical resistant LED light with a built in motion sensor to be added to its growing catalog of products this week. This chemical resistant LED light (HAL-CRNM-LED10W-MS) is designed for signal lighting in hazardous locations. This explosion proof LED light is IP66 waterproof rated and is capable of detecting movement in a 15' by 15' target area when mounted from 16'.

This explosion proof LED light is highly suitable for industrial applications, hazardous work spaces and areas where gases and vapors may be present. The 10-watt LED lamp produces nearly 3 times the illumination of incandescent lamps, as measured in foot candles, at less than 1/10th of electricity usage without the associated heat. The housing on the LED luminary is constructed of corrosion and chemical resistant polycarbonate with Pyrex globe.

This Class1, Division 2 LED light comes with a powerful motion detection feature that automates the lights sensing capabilities. The detector component is constructed of copper-free, non-sparking aluminum with a glass window for motion detection. This sensor can be adjusted -90° to +30° vertically after installation. The explosion proof housing provides 1/2" or 3/4" hub openings located on either side of the housing for running electrical conductors in a feed-through configuration.

"If you work in a hazardous environment, then this LED light was built for you," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics."We've constructed these hazardous area LED lights to be corrosion and chemical resistant, as well as, placed a bushing seal at each conductor opening in order to prevent damage to the wiring insulation. This makes them safe without sacrificing power."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics LLC provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments. To learn more about their products call 1-800-369-6671 or 1-214-616-6180 for international inquiries.