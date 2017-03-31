The Canons of St. John Cantius, who recently announced a brand new global recording deal with De Montfort/AimHigher/Sony Classical, are now releasing the first ‘batch’ of titles under the new arrangement. As reported, starting March 31, 2017, and throughout the year - the two labels, De Montfort Music and AimHigher Recordings will be re-releasing all previous titles of the St. John Cantius community, as well as new titles, which are currently in the works.

Throughout the year, St. John Cantius Church is overflowing with musical events, and their community has several choirs of its own. The Resurrection Choir & Orchestra, St. Cecilia Choir, Cantate Domino Choir, Ensemble Cor et Vox, and Healey Willan Singers are all conducted by Rev. Scott Haynes, S.J.C.

De Montfort, the label specializing in communities presenting Sacred Music, will be releasing Mozart’s Requiem as performed by St. John Cantius’ own premiere St.Cecilia Choir and Orchestra as well as an accompanying Mozart Requiem DVD featuring the Requiem Mass. Also, among these newly re-released titles will be Mozart’s Coronation Mass and a very special presentation of Puer Natus sung by The Schola Cantorum of St. John Cantius. AimHigher, specializing in eclectic repertoire will be releasing Miserere, beautiful repertoire through the emotional depth of Holy Week, as well as recent first-prize-winner of American Guild of Organists Competition new release Jonathan Rudy: Epic Music for Organ CD.

