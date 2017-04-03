'Shake a leg' and start reading!

What language does a body speak? "Body Language – from Head to Toe" contains about 2,000 such idioms, words, and expressions, for example, “back against the wall,” “brainstorming,” “sweet tooth,” and “tongue in cheek.”

Says author Per-Olof Hasselgren, “As a surgeon, I understand the importance of anatomy and the knowledge of organs and tissues. This book reflects my longstanding interest in idioms and other expressions referring to body parts, and it ‘connects’ anatomy with the spoken and written language.”

And, as someone who moved to the United States from another country, Dr. Hasselgren has studied the peculiarities of the American language, and says that idioms and slang are specific to any given language and often can’t be directly translated. This is exactly why the book also functions as a great resource for English learners.

Reviewers say:

“This would be a useful and fun book for ESL learners. It can serve as a 'dictionary' of sorts and a generic conversation piece for adults. Broad coverage with a variety of witty, adorable and amusing examples.” - Christine Corretti, Ph.D., 5 Star Amazon Review

“Here's a book that is especially valuable to people studying English as a second language. Such readers will be amazed at the number and variety of words and expressions that originate with or refer to body parts.” Robert Skole, 5 Star Amazon Review

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/zKNWETNmz-w

About the Author: Per-Olof Hasselgren, M.D., Ph.D., is the George H.A. Clowes Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School in Boston. He is director of endocrine surgery and vice chairman of research in the Department of Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School. The author received his initial medical and surgical training in Sweden, and has been a practicing surgeon in the U.S. for more than 30 years. Dr. Hasselgren has also conducted NIH-supported research for almost 30 years, resulting in multiple scientific publications.

BODY LANGUAGE – FROM HEAD TO TOE: EXPRESSIONS, IDIOMS, SLANG, AND QUOTES RELATED TO BODY PARTS is now available in softcover (ISBN: 978-1-63135-544-8, $21.50), Kindle (ISBN: 978-1-68181-284-7, $9.99), or for other e-Readers (ISBN: 978-1-68181-283-0, $9.99) and can be ordered through the publisher’s website:

http://sbprabooks.com/PerOlofHasselgren or at Amazon.com or Barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder(at)sbpra(dot)net.