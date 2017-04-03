“Establishing best-of-breed business practices and processes requires a highly specialized and productive software,” said Steve Brander, VP of Sales and Business Development, JAMIS Software. “Our goal is to educate attendees on the complexities of DCAA.

JAMIS Software Corporation, the leading provider of world-class project ERP software, is partnering with Capital Edge Consulting to bring a Federal Contracting lunch and learn series to the greater Boston and New York areas on May 23 and 25.

The May lunch and learn series will explore current DCAA audit updates and regulatory changes directly affecting the government contracting industry. Attendees will receive a complimentary lunch, while they hear from industry experts and sit in on an educational discussion of recent legislative, regulatory and DCAA audit guidance actions affecting compliance. Upon completion of this seminar, all participants will be eligible to earn CPE credits.

Managing Director at Capital Edge Consulting, Inc., Bill Keating will be presenting at the May events in Boston and New York.

Bill's areas of expertise include the Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), agency supplement regulations, contractor accounting, purchasing, estimating, MMAS and EVM Business Systems, Truth in Negotiations Act, government accounting requirements, incurred cost submissions (ICS), DCAA Audits support and preparation, other regulatory non-compliance support, terminations, requests for equitable adjustment (REA), ERP systems and risk mitigation.

Seminar participants will also have an opportunity network with each other and learn more about an ERP system designed specifically for service-based government contractors and federally funded not-for-profit enterprises. JAMIS Prime ERP system is proven to help even the most complex organizations comply with the time-consuming process of a DCAA audit.

“Establishing best-of-breed business practices and processes requires a highly specialized and productive software,” said Steve Brander, VP of Sales and Business Development, JAMIS Software. “Our goal is to educate attendees on the complexities of DCAA requirements and provide them with a solution that will ensure they can conquer an audit with ease.”

JAMIS’s lunch and learn events are hosted across the country and explore a wide variety of educational topics as well as provide expert insights into the government contracting industry best practices. Additionally, these events will provide networking opportunities for attendees and a chance to talk directly with industry experts. To learn more about lunch and learn events coming to your area, visit our website at: https://jamis.com/govcon-events/

About Capital Edge Consulting

Capital Edge Consulting combines unique backgrounds and experience in consulting, public accounting, industry, DCAA and DCMA to provide clients with unmatched government contracting expertise. This breadth of specialized experience enables them to provide the exact services and level of expertise federal government contractors need to succeed. Capital Edge Consulting provides custom-tailored consulting solutions to government contractors ranging in size from startup to Fortune 100 companies in industries such as manufacturing, nuclear energy, professional services, biotech/pharmaceuticals, defense, and information technology. To learn more about Capital Edge Consulting, please visit: http://www.CapitalEdgeConsulting.com

About JAMIS Software Corporation

JAMIS Software Corporation is a leading provider of ERP software solutions designed specifically for government contractors and other project-focused organizations. JAMIS delivers comprehensive, intuitive, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the most respected names in government contracting. Companies large and small rely on JAMIS to provide detailed visibility into all of their projects, as well as provide the foundation for DCAA and other regulatory compliance. JAMIS helps companies connect with customers, partners, and employees in entirely new ways to foster new levels of collaboration and drive profitability and growth.

To learn more about JAMIS, visit JAMIS.com