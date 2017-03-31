Arizona Regional Developers Rob Harris & John Fechter “Sometimes you bet on the horse, other times you bet on the jockey, but with this franchise concept and the team operating it, you are betting on both. This is when you know you are involved in something special.” - Rob Harris

Sirius Day Spa is proud to announce the awarding of the Arizona region to Rob Harris and John Fechter. Rob and John are the first Regional Developer group for Sirius Day Spa and are very excited to begin developing franchises in their territory.

Rob Harris is a well-known man in the valley of the sun as he was the Vice President of the Phoenix Suns for 13 years and has been involved in many high-profile concepts throughout his career. John Fechter is a savvy investor who has been a part of several successful concepts and sees the same potential in Sirius Day Spa. “Being a family friend of the founders, Frank and Melissa Leonesio, I was one of the first to hear about the Sirius Day Spa concept and knew I had to get involved from the beginning,” said Rob who added, “Sometimes you bet on the horse, other times you bet on the jockey, but with this franchise concept and the team operating it, you are betting on both. This is when you know you are involved in something special.”

Together, Rob and John are responsible for developing 20 locations in the state of Arizona. They plan on opening two of their own and are currently in the process of locating a site for their first Sirius Day Spa in the greater Phoenix area.

Sirius Day Spa is actively speaking with experienced Regional Developers and Franchisees to join the Sirius Day Spa brand. With much interest in the health, wellness, and beauty sector and an appealing Regional Developer model, opportunities are expected to go quickly.

About Sirius Day Spa

Sirius Day Spa offers 9 service categories: Massage, Skin Care, Body Wraps, Eyelash Extensions, Hair Care, Nail Care, Teeth Whitening, Waxing, and Meditation.

Sirius Day Spa plans to bring these luxury spa services to the masses by offering a unique membership model that allows for a dollar-for-dollar credit that can be used on ANY service at a discounted, member rate. With this membership model, Sirius Day Spa expects that consumers who receive spa-like services at massage chains, waxing centers, nail salons, and more, will benefit by receiving all of those services in one convenient, serene location. Due to its unique membership model, Sirius Day Spa encourages its guests to receive more than one service in a given month, therefore increasing the average ticket price.

Sirius Day Spa is operated by members of The Leonesio Group; several of whom were responsible for the growth of Massage Envy, The Joint…the chiropractic place, and Amazing Lash Studio. The success of these franchises positions this exciting Sirius Day Spa brand to be the future of the Health, Wellness, and Beauty franchise market.

For more information, please contact us at SiriusFranchise.com or call 888-778-6747.