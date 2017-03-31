Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) today announced Sensory Sensitive Sundays, a collaboration with the Chuck E. Cheese’s location in Boca Raton, FL, to provide children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families an opportunity to experience the fun of Chuck E. Cheese’s in a sensory-friendly environment. Sensory Sensitive Sundays is scheduled for the first Sunday of each month.

“Chuck E. Cheese's has been a great partner in CARD's effort to expand opportunities for children with special needs and their families to have fun in a supportive, safe environment,” said Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D, CARD founder and CEO.

Offered two hours before the restaurant opens to the general public, the sensory-sensitive program provides the opportunity for families in the autism community to enjoy Chuck E. Cheese’s with smaller crowds, dimmed lighting, the show and music turned down or off, and limited appearances of costumed characters, all of which makes for an environment more suitable for children who face sensory challenges.

“CARD Boca Raton is very excited to partner with Chuck E. Cheese’s in Boca Raton for Sensory Sensitive Sundays," said Krystle Pulido, clinical supervisor for CARD Boca Raton. “Families in the autism community will have the opportunity to experience all the fun of Chuck E. Cheese's in an environment suited for their unique needs."

Sensory Sensitive Sundays will take place on the first Sunday of every month, beginning Sunday, April 2, from 9:00-11:00am at 21699-A State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428. For more information, please visit http://www.chuckecheese.com/storedetails/fl/boca-raton/682. The event in Boca Raton is part of a series of partnerships between Chuck E. Cheese's and CARD across the country. A list of the 351 locations participating in the program can be found by visiting http://www.chuckecheese.com/sensory-sensitive-sundays.

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of nearly 2,000 individuals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.

