Las Vegas Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of New Chapels with VIP Party

Chapel of the Flowers Celebration in Las Vegas The party celebrated not only our newest renovations at Chapel of the Flowers, but also celebrated what we love about Las Vegas: the camaraderie with the local community of professionals who tirelessly serve locals and tourists 365 days a year

This past Tuesday evening at Chapel of the Flowers, one of the most popular destinations on the Las Vegas Strip, over 50 VIP guests toured the remodeled La Capella and Glass Gardens chapels. Hosts Donne and Cindy Kerestic welcomed local government officials, members of the media, dignitaries, concierges and fellow Vegas wedding vendors to a party that celebrated the Chapel's recent renovations, complete with catered appetizers and prizes, including a $1,000 voucher to be used at Chapel of the Flowers.

Guests had the opportunity to see two of the Chapel's newest venues where couples from around the world come to say "I do" and share photos and videos on TripAdvisor, theknot.com, Facebook, Instagram and other popular websites. Concierges, city employees, vendors and others in the community who have helped ensure that Las Vegas maintain its status as the Wedding Capital of the World toured the La Capella and Glass Gardens chapels at the event Tuesday evening, March 28. Guests saw the transformed La Capella chapel, now a spectacular contemporary venue with an aisle of marble, an expansive ceiling with modern crystal chandeliers, chairs from the Chameleon Chair Collection®, and elegant wall sconces. The chapel, with seating for up to 80, rivals high-end boutique venues at five-star resorts in Vegas favored by celebrities, yet at a fraction of the cost.

Attendees included ABC News Digital Executive Producer Joyce Lupiani, members of the Southern Nevada Concierge Association (which include concierges at the Trump Hotel, Cosmopolitan and other resorts), EBG, Glam Squad, (Elvis) Joey Franklin, (Elvis) Roland August, and representatives from Il Fornaio, Canaletto and Vegas.com.

The VIP event also included a look at the new Glass Gardens Chapel which opened for weddings, vow renewals and commitment ceremonies last month. One of the most talked about chapels in Las Vegas, the Glass Gardens features Pinterest-worthy details once found only at the most expensive hotels, with rustic "reclaimed wood" wall tiles, a magnificent ceiling painted like the sky and accented with thick wooden beams, and natural grain "X" back chairs with comfortable cushions, taking the place of pews. The 2017 Pantone color "greenery" is evident throughout the lobby and ceremony space, and design fans on the tour noted the venue's modern take on cobblestone with an aisle featuring vintage-looking subway tiles set in a herringbone pattern. One of the highlights of the tour of Glass Gardens was the chance to see the new advanced lighting system that is popular with brides and grooms who want to have a sunset wedding at anytime of the day.

"This event gave us the opportunity to thank the entire city of Las Vegas for their support of the wedding industry, and to show them how much Cindy and I, and our dedicated staff of 90 employees at Chapel of the Flowers, appreciate the community and our fellow wedding vendors." said Donne Kerestic, CEO at Chapel of the Flowers. "Our team of planners, coordinators, photographers, videographers, limousine chauffeurs, florists and administrative staff is dedicated to helping couples have the ceremony of their dreams. I'm so proud of the services we offer, and incredibly grateful for the accolades we've received from the top travel and wedding sites in the world. The party celebrated not only our newest renovations, but also celebrated what we love about Las Vegas: the camaraderie with the local community of professionals who tirelessly serve locals and tourists 365 days a year."

Ceremonies at Chapel of the Flowers include professional wedding planners and coordinators, state-of-the-art limousine transportation, professional photography and videography and designer floral services. The Chapel employs a staff of nearly 90 on-site employees to ensure that each couple is pampered and that guests receive exemplary service. The one acre venue with waterfalls, gardens, a gazebo and a crystal canopy consistently ranks as one of the top five destinations to see in Las Vegas, according to TripAdvisor.com.

Chapel of the Flowers, located at 1717 Las Vegas Boulevard near the SLS and Stratosphere hotels, has been celebrating love for nearly 60 years. The beautiful and unique indoor and outdoor chapels seat between 20 and 88 guests. Call Chapel of the Flowers today at 702-735-4331 or toll-free at 1-800-843-2410 to inquire about booking a ceremony, or email info@littlechapel.com and a wedding planner will contact you to set up your wedding, renewal of vows or commitment ceremony. Visit Chapel of the Flowers website at http://www.LittleChapel.com for package details.

About Chapel of the Flowers

Founded in 1960, Chapel of the Flowers is Las Vegas' highest rated and largest full-service wedding venue, providing traditional, modern and elegant Las Vegas weddings on the world-famous Strip. Nearly an acre of cobblestone-accented grounds and vibrant backdrops are designed to capture every picture-perfect moment of a Las Vegas wedding. Professional wedding planners ensure that every aspect of the wedding day is personal, easy and stress-free. Chapel of the Flowers' impeccable customer service assures the couple that all details of the wedding, including the ceremony, flowers, award-winning photography and reception venues will result in cherished memories for a lifetime. Chapel of the Flowers is honored to be one of the preferred venues in Las Vegas, the wedding capital of the world.

Media Contact

Nicole Robertson Director of Operations, Chapel of the Flowers 702-735-4331, ext 806

NicoleR(at)littlechapel(dot)com