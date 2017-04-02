When our company was presented with a challenge, we used data to drive our strategy and essentially help us solve the problem.

MCH Strategic Data advises customers that quality data is the foundation for exceptional sales and marketing campaigns. Without accurate data, it's almost impossible to target the right audience or resonate with that audience in a meaningful way.

Using data to uncover business opportunities is what MCH does best. In fact, they have been living this mission since 1928, and they have stayed true to their core strength.

"We put 100% of our effort into ensuring that our data is the best quality data we can provide. It is important to us because we know that data drives performance," said Angela Ridpath, VP of Marketing. "When our company was recently presented with a challenge, we used data to drive our strategy and essentially help us solve the problem."

This philosophy proved to be successful when MCH was recognized by the Kansas City Direct Marketing Association with 2 Gold Ambit awards. Kansas City has one of the largest and most active Direct Marketing Associations in the nation. They were awarded top honors for Business Integrated Marketing and Acquisition.

"We're humbled by the recognition. Kansas City is an exceptional marketing community," said Ridpath.

MCH will continue to innovate the data industry through research, analytics, product development and service. According to Ridpath, MCH has several new data-driven initiatives on the horizon that are scheduled to launch soon.