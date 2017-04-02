In March, HCPro, an H3.Group brand, announced the winners of the 2017 Credentialing Resource Center (CRC) Symposium Case Study Competition and the 2017 CRC Achievement Awards, two brand-new contests recognizing medical staff professionals (MSP) and medical staff leaders who have made exceptional strides in their organization and the broader professional community.

The six winners of the inaugural CRC contests were revealed during a full week of special news coverage on the CRC website, the premier destination for credentialing, privileging, and peer review expertise.

“We’re thrilled to provide this new platform for celebrating the meaningful, wide-ranging contributions of the visionary—but often unsung—professionals in the medical staff services and medical staff leadership fields,” says Erin Callahan, HCPro’s vice president of product development and content strategy. “HCPro congratulates the accomplished winners of the 2017 CRC Contests, whose unrelenting commitment to professional excellence and interdisciplinary collaboration foster patient safety and high-quality healthcare.”

Winners, who were selected by a panel of esteemed industry experts, will be honored at the 2017 CRC Symposium, held April 6–7 in Austin, Texas. The two-day event features hands-on credentialing and medical staff training, up-close access to top industry leaders, and unparalleled networking opportunities for MSPs, medical staff leaders, and quality directors.

Heather Johnson, CPCS, and Traci Shreiber, winners of the CRC Symposium Case Study Competition, will contribute to the industry-leading education as they take the podium to share their field-tested strategies for centralizing, standardizing, and integrating key credentialing processes. Their 45-minute session, “Case Study: Successful Alignment and Integration of Credentialing Activities,” traces PinnacleHealth’s journey toward cohesion across a patchwork of practitioner vetting practices. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, organization’s sweeping initiative included moving medical staff credentialing and provider enrollment activities under one roof; ramping up coordination with the recruitment department for a smoother practitioner onboarding experience; creating a CVO to standardize the appointment process across three local facilities; and implementing a new software system for tracking onboarding progress on multiple fronts.

“PinnacleHealth’s physician services team recognized the issues, took on the challenge, and succeeded in restructuring their department to include credentialing and provider enrollment, thus meaningfully streamlining the onboarding process,” says Carol Cairns, CPMSM, CPCS, expert speaker at the 2017 CRC Symposium, and member of the contest winner selection panel.

The CRC Symposium will also shine the spotlight on the four Achievement Award winners during two dedicated ceremonies, providing hard-earned accolades to:



CRC Medical Staff Professional of the Year: Olivia Loeffler, CPMSM, CPCS, director of medical staff services at Glendale (California) Adventist Medical Center, a member hospital of Adventist Health

CRC Medical Staff Leader of the Year: James J. Fitzgibbon, MD, FAAP, pediatrician and medical staff leader at Akron (Ohio) Children’s Hospital

CRC Medical Staff Excellence in Collaboration Award winners: Raechel Rowland, RN, LSSGB, medical staff quality specialist for Ascension Borgess Health, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Thomas Rohs, MD, the hospital’s chief of staff and trauma services medical director

This inaugural class of Achievement Award winners has pioneered an array of process improvements, including developing engagement tools that have helped bring practitioner satisfaction scores to historic highs, helming a hospitalwide transition to an electronic credentialing and meeting management model, integrating advanced practice professionals into the active medical staff, and spearheading an overhaul of professional practice evaluation approaches.

These contributions have won high praise within and beyond the winners’ respective fields—just take it from Kevin Roberts, FACHE, MPA, RN, president and CEO of Glendale Adventist Medical Center, and one of the two nominators for MSP of the Year Olivia Loeffler.

“Olivia is by far the most outstanding director I’ve ever worked with, and I consider her effectiveness a major contributing factor in our hospital’s top-decile performance as a ‘place to practice medicine’ from physician engagement surveys. She is truly deserving of this award,” says Roberts, who has booked a flight to Austin to join in the CRC Symposium Achievement Award festivities.

Beyond doling out much-deserved recognition, the CRC Symposium will provide contest winners—and all attendees—with dynamic, interactive educational sessions; first-class faculty; and numerous chances to connect with passionate colleagues from across the country and professional spectrum.

“We view the CRC Symposium as an opportunity to deepen our skills and engage with our peers,” says Case Study Competition winner Traci Shreiber. “We are looking forward to the energy during the sessions and the inspiration we leave with.”

For more information, go to http://www.credentialingresourcecenter.com/symposium/contests.