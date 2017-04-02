For Romanians, Easter is one of the most important holidays, bringing families and friends closer together and helping people understand how important family values are. To support the great Romanian Easter traditions, SunaRomania.com offers its customers two presents: $2 bonus for all Voice Credit orders above $15 and the opportunity to win $10 free Voice Credit for international calls if they join a nostalgic Facebook contest.

The Voice Credit offer is available starting April 4 until April 6. All customers have to do is use coupon code 2BONUS when placing a Voice Credit order above $15.

The Facebook contest lasts longer, starting on April 4 and ending on April 11. Romanian expats are invited to tell what they love the most about Easter. By adding the comment on SunaRomania’s Facebook page, they automatically enter the raffle which takes place on April 12. The winner is awarded a $10 Voice Credit for international calls.

Besides calling, Romanian expats may send a useful Easter gift to their loved ones back home in Romania and not only: a mobile recharge. The international mobile recharge service SunaRomania.com offers allows customers to top-up prepaid mobiles in Romania. Orange, Vodafone, and Telekom operators are available.

Customers can also use the Virtual Number service, a monthly subscription allowing all Romanian expats living abroad to feel closer to home and receive calls from Romania on their own phone for only $9.99/month.

So, SunaRomania.com offers its customers various services they can use to stay connected to all the great people they left back in Romania and whom they still miss: “I found out about SunaRomania.com from a friend about 7-8 years ago and never used a single calling card to call home since! I rarely have any dropped calls or problems with the connection. Great experience all around. Plus, the fact that my parents can call me anytime on my cell and they pay only a local rate gives me and them great peace of mind that they can always reach me quickly in case of an emergency. [...]” - SunaRomania.com customer, on Trustpilot.com.

About SunaRomania.com

SunaRomania.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.