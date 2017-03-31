Through this partnership, St. Kate’s will be providing their students with a high quality option for earning college credit online—for less money, with less risk, and on students’ own schedules.

StraighterLine, the fastest-growing provider of online college courses for transfer credit, has partnered with St. Catherine University (Minnesota) to help students chart a course to leadership and success by earning their degree. St. Kate’s has nearly 60 majors on its two campuses, located in St. Paul and Minneapolis; another 37 through the Associated Colleges of the Twin Cities (ACTC) consortium; as well as dozens of minors, and 10 pre-professional programs.

StraighterLine Founder & CEO, Burck Smith, says, “Adult learners oftentimes need more flexibility as they work toward degree completion. Through this partnership, St. Kate’s will be providing their students with a high quality option for earning college credit online—for less money, with less risk, and on students’ own schedules.”

Formerly the College of St. Catherine, the University is named for St. Catherine of Alexandria, the fourth-century Egyptian lay philosopher who suffered martyrdom for her faith. Mother Antonia McHugh, who served as dean from 1914 to 1929, became the first president of St. Catherine in 1929. St. Kate’s has had 11 presidents to date—all women.

About St. Catherine University

Inspired by its visionary founding in 1905 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, more than a century later the University serves diverse students with a baccalaureate College for Women at its heart, and graduate, baccalaureate, and associate programs for women and men offered through the College for Adults and Graduate College.

St. Catherine University is an accredited institution through the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine is an innovative higher education model that provides high quality online general education college courses that accredited institutions recognize for credit. StraighterLine’s low-cost online courses are offered to students for a $99-a-month subscription.

StraighterLine is among a select few online course providers to be invited to participate in the Department of Education’s EQUIP (Educational Quality through Innovation Partnerships) Program, which allows students to access federal financial aid for the chosen programs. StraighterLine has developed a network of over 100 leading adult-serving colleges and universities that guarantee acceptance of StraighterLine courses.

Having been evaluated and recommended by the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT), StraighterLine courses will also be considered by more than 2,000 other colleges and universities for transfer to their degree programs upon request. StraighterLine currently serves 20,000 individual students a year. Visit http://www.straighterline.com for more information.