Mary Jo Potter Joins SnapMD Corporate Advisory Board

SnapMD, a full-service telehealth technology innovator and solutions provider, today announced that seasoned healthcare advisor and investor, Mary Jo Potter, has joined the SnapMD corporate advisory board. In her role, she will come together with current board members Jack Steele and Brian C. Smith to provide counsel and support around the immediate and long-term strategic direction of the company.

SnapMD was founded in 2013 with a mission to provide telemedicine tools and services that empower health systems to improve access and deliver more convenient care to the patient at home, work or in other care settings. Today, the company’s Virtual Care Management (VCM) solution is used by providers nationwide to engage their patients via a secure, HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based software platform—improving outcomes, enhancing productivity, and increasing patient and provider satisfaction.

Mary Jo Potter has been an active healthcare entrepreneur, advisor and investor for over 30 years. In addition to starting and exiting a number of organizations, she has been an active investor in early stage innovators in healthcare, and has been on a number of boards including CHW/Dignity, CHI, CHRISTUS, Ocular Sciences, and the UC School of Public Health. She is especially involved with health systems, physician groups, and payers who are migrating to next generation delivery approaches, using technology, evidence-based practices, and actionable data systems to improve access and quality of care nationally as well as globally.

“Mary Jo is a valuable addition to the SnapMD advisory board based on her extensive experience in supporting organizations that are changing the healthcare delivery model, and her wealth of knowledge in guiding emerging growth companies,” said Dave Skibinski, CEO of SnapMD. “We look forward to her valuable insight as we continue to grow and innovate as a healthcare IT business that’s leading the charge in telehealth.”

"I am honored to join SnapMD as an advisor, especially at this critical time when healthcare is so focused on improving patient outcomes, increasing efficiency and reducing costs," said Mary Jo Potter. “I look forward to working with Dave and his talented team as they extend the reach and the impact of their Virtual Care Management telemedicine platform, and in turn support providers in their efforts to conquer the last mile in healthcare.”

