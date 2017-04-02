Easter celebration starts earlier for Dominican expats. On April 4, LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com invites its customers to share what they love the most about Easter on LlamaRepublicaDominicana’s Facebook page. Sharing Easter stories is part of a contest offering a free top up to any operator in the Dominican Republic. The contest is open starting April 4 until April 11, and the winner will be selected randomly on April 12. This means that the winner can send the top up to someone back home as a useful Easter gift.

Customers can stay connected to the Dominican Republic using any of the 3 products available on LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com: Voice Credit, Mobile Recharge, and Virtual Numbers. The standard Voice Credit rates are 2.2¢/min for landlines, 6.9¢/min for mobiles, and 7¢ for SMS.

The mobile recharge is a service through which customers can recharge mobile phones anywhere in the world. The process is fast and secure and the credit reaches its destination instantly. The mobile operators available for recharges to the Dominican Republic are Claro, Orange, Viva, Tricom, and Moun.

To feel closer to their loved ones, customers may also access the Virtual Number service, a monthly subscription created especially for the people back home. Thus, anyone calling the customers’ Virtual Number will pay the regular rate of a local call.

LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com is available both in English and Spanish, so customers can navigate using the language that is more familiar to them. With the same purpose of finding the information needed easily, the website also offers 24/7 Customer Support, that can be contacted by email or phone.

About LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com:

LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.