New patients with gum disease in Las Vegas, NV, can now receive leading laser gum disease treatment from Dr. Curry Leavitt, an experienced periodontist, without first receiving a referral. Dr. Leavitt uses the BIOLASE WaterLase® iPlus™ 2.0 system to provide patients with minimally invasive and gentle laser dentistry treatments. He is committed to using the latest technology at his specialized practice in order to provide effective treatment outcomes for each patient.

As a cutting-edge periodontist, Dr. Leavitt is dedicated to using modern technology and applying the latest advancements in industry-leading treatment to offer his community effective care. One piece of technology used at Red Rocks Periodontics and Implantology is the WaterLase iPlus 2.0 laser. This treatment system minimizes appointment times due to its accuracy and speed. Using precise laser light to target and treat gum disease, Dr. Leavitt is also able to minimize recovery times. Patients can expect less discomfort during and after treatment than those who opt for traditional procedures.

Due to the affordability, accuracy and gentleness of laser treatments, patients frequently prefer laser dentistry for a variety of treatments. Laser dentistry also has a lower risk of complications, including post-operative infections and bleeding. Fast, safe and effective, laser dentistry is now the gold standard for periodontal treatments.

With over 64 million Americans suffering from some form of gum disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Leavitt takes pride in offering a convenient and comfortable solution to gum disease. Dr. Leavitt encourages patients with gum disease in Las Vegas, NV, to learn the benefits of laser gum therapy. Appointments with the respected periodontist can be arranged by calling Red Rocks Periodontics and Implantology at 702-834-8900.

About the Practice

Red Rocks Periodontics and Implantology is a leading periodontal practice serving patients personalized care in the Las Vegas, NV area. Dr. Curry Leavitt is a highly-trained periodontist who focuses on the art and science of state-of-the-art periodontics. Dr. Leavitt and his team are devoted to progress, cutting-edge procedures and the latest dental technology to ensure patients receive minimally-invasive and effective care. Offering a variety of services, the Red Rock Periodontics and Implantology team provides laser gum surgery treatment, same-day dental implant placement and calming sedation dentistry. To learn more about Dr. Leavitt, his practice or the services he offers, visit http://www.redrockperio.com or call 702-834-8900 to schedule a custom consultation.