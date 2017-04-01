Two Franklin County Visitors Bureau tourism partners, Anderson CoGen and Mercersburg Inn, are teaming up to present “Finding Family in Franklin County” Genealogy Workshop on June 21-23. Finding family heritage is the number two hobby in the United States, according to USA Today and Time. A variety of DNA testing kits, online research tools, and television series focused on find family ancestry have combined to make genealogy research more than a passing fad or a means to confirming family credentials. Genealogy is for everyone.

Franklin County was the American frontier in the time when waves of Scots-Irish were coming to colonial America. With many of the original immigrants settling in Philadelphia, the Franklin County frontier was a prominent location on the inland migration route. Joining Scots-Irish in the melting pot of Franklin County are Welsh and German ancestors. Originally, Franklin County was part of Lancaster County and then part of Cumberland County, evolving to an independent county on September 9, 1784.

“Finding Family in Franklin County” will introduce the history of Franklin County and the Cumberland Valley. Pam Anderson, local genealogy researcher and founder of Anderson CoGen, will team up with Justin McHenry, Franklin County archivist, to introduce the records and repositories of the county. Anderson will offer one-on-one discussion and coaching to get research started and keep it moving. The workshop is suitable for both experienced and inexperienced researchers and people living in and around Franklin County.

The workshop will be held in historic Mercersburg PA, boyhood home of 15th president James Buchanan. The sessions of the workshop and lodging will be at the Mercersburg Inn, a lovely 1909 bed and breakfast where elegance and hospitality go hand-in-hand. Mercersburg Inn is recognized by both Trip Advisor and BedandBreakfast.com for excellence.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau recommends “Finding Family in Franklin County” Genealogy Workshop to rest, relax, and research. Register online at http://www.mercersburginn.com.

