Now Available: The Sekonic L-858D-U Speedmaster

"The Sekonic L-858D-U Speedmaster has all the touchscreen features I love about my L-478D, with the added benefit of replacing my old spot meter. Now I only have to carry one meter, and have gained a lot of speed and convenience while on set."

Sekonic is proud to announce their ground breaking L-858D-U Speedmaster Light Meter is now available for purchase.

As previewed at last year’s Photokina, the L-858D-U Speedmaster is the combination of Sekonic’s cutting-edge light measurement technology and 60 years of experience in the photographic and filmmaking industries. The meter has undergone significant design changes from previous models and has a feature set sure to meet and exceed the demands of today’s image-making professionals.

The First of Its Kind

The Sekonic L-858D-U Speedmaster is the first fully featured light meter to offer flash duration measurement from 1/40 to 1/55,500 sec. at t0.1 through t0.9, which can be changed in 0.1 steps. A long-held secret of some of the world’s most talented photographers, the key to freezing action consistently is found in being able to measure flash duration. Photographers are now able to do this easily for the first time, demystifying one of photography’s most challenging techniques.

Wireless Freedom

Having pioneered wireless exposure measurement, Sekonic has expanded upon this groundbreaking innovation by creating hot-swappable radio control modules for the L-858D-U Speedmaster. With the PocketWizard module, photographers can easily trigger any PocketWizard wirelessly and control the power of their lights with any Control TL compatible unit. With the combined Elinchrom & Phottix module, Phottix users have Strato II and Ares II triggering capabilities, while Elinchrom users have access to wireless triggering and Skyport’s full range of power-control capabilities.

Timur Civan, Director of Photography

A Low Light Monster

Increased ISO capabilities in today’s cameras have created a need for light meters to increase their ability to measure light in the dimmest of settings. With an additional 3-stops of light sensitivity for incident light, 2-stops of light sensitivity for reflected light (spot), and an ability to capture a reading down to 0.1 lx of illuminance, accurately metering candle-lit scenes or getting the right measurement for long-exposure night photography is now a possibility.

Master High Speed Sync

Like its name implies, the Sekonic L-858D-U Speedmaster is optimized for photographers looking to exceed the maximum sync speed of their camera. For the first time, a light meter can measure the stroboscopic pulses fired from strobes when they are used for High Speed Sync. Finally, photographers now have an accurate way of measuring their lights when they want to overpower the sun or achieve a very shallow depth of field through using HSS.

Multifaceted

The L-858D-U Speedmaster is an invaluable tool for image-makers of every kind. A HD Cine Mode for DSLRs and CINE Mode for Motion Picture Cameras gives filmmakers the ability to set the meter to collect the information relevant to the camera being utilized. Users can set frame rates from 1 to 1000 fps and choose to adjust either their shutter speed or change their shutter angle to acquire an accurate reading. Custom frame rates and shutter angles can also be set for an unprecedented amount of versatility. Now, a content creator can accurately measure their light regardless of the camera, or combination of cameras, they are using. Cinematographers - watch the L-858D-U in action here.

Pricing and Availability:

The Sekonic L-858D-U Speedmaster is now available for purchase at photographic retailers across the United States.

Sekonic L-858D-U Speedmaster (Cat# 401-858) - $599

RT-EL/PX Elinchrom & Phottix Transmitter Module (Cat# 401-626) - $159.95

RT-20PW PocketWizard Transmitter Module (Cat #401-627) - $159.95

Additional Features:

Full Information Spot Viewfinder

The 1-degree spot meter has a broad reading range from EV 1 to EV 24.4 for ambient light and measures flash down to an amazing f/2.0

Expanded Shutter Speed Range for Ambient Light

Measure ambient light for shutter speeds between 30 min. to 1/64,000s

Expanded Shutter Speed Range for Strobe

Measure strobes for shutter speeds between 30 min. to 1/16,000s

Extended ISO Range

Additional ISO range from ISO 3 to ISO 13,107,200, with ISO 850 for cinema cameras

Filter Compensation Mode

Photographers and filmmakers using high-density ND filters now have a filter factor of up to 12EV. Save up to 30 “favorites,” to instantly know what exposure compensation needs to be considered.

2.7” Color dot-matrix touch screen

Allows users to quickly and easily change settings and read important information

Connectivity with MAC/PC DTS Software

Upgrade firmware, apply custom settings, and utilize exposure profiling

All-Weather Design

Dust-proof and Splash proof (JIS Standard Water Resistance Class 4, Splash-Proof Type) for continued reliability and durability on-set, in any location.

For a full list of specs and features please visit http://www.sekonic.com.

About Sekonic:

Sekonic Corporation, based in Japan, provides the widest range of light measurement devices for photographers around the world. Established in 1951, the first Sekonic brand exposure meter introduced was the revolutionary Sekonic P-1. In 1984, the Sekonic Digipro X-1 and L-518 meters were taken into space on the NASA Space Shuttle. With more than 60 years of expertise, Sekonic continues to produce and develop meters for the film, video, cinematography and digital photography markets.

About MAC Group:

MAC Group is a sales, marketing and distribution company dedicated to supplying photographers, videographers, educators and students with the world's finest image-making tools, education and inspiration. For more information on the MAC Group, please visit: http://www.MACgroupUS.com.

Contact: For review and marketing opportunities with in the US, please contact Jeff Lazell, Sekonic Brand Marketing Manager at their US Distributer MAC Group.

Email: Jeffl(at)macgroupus(dot)com