PlateSmart® Technologies is pleased to announce that its ARES open-architecture vehicle identification platform is integrated with the Enterprise Video Management Software™ (VMS) and Situational Awareness Platform™ from Verint® Systems Inc.

With ARES receiving live video from Verint Enterprise VMS, analyzing it, and generating license plate events and alarms into the Verint Situational Awareness Platform, users can take full advantage of the advanced vehicle identification and data analytics features that PlateSmart offers. This integration also enables Verint to add vehicle recognition and analytics to its Situational Awareness Platform, which combines information from various systems and devices together improve response times and increase situational awareness.

Making use of state-of-the-art machine learning, PlateSmart’s AI-driven ARES technology extracts more vehicle data from video images than any competing security solution, including license plate number via Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR), state jurisdiction or country of origin, and vehicle make. In addition, ARES can detect suspicious vehicle movement patterns such as circling or loitering. All of this data is accessible to users within the Verint Situational Awareness Platform. Joint customers can access alerts generated from ARES for viewing and searching, along with vehicle snapshot images. Once plate and alert information is sent to the Verint solution, users can review the corresponding video recordings, and can convert alarms, such as watch list vehicle alerts, into automatic incidents. Operators can then follow the appropriate incident response procedure, along with the associated video.

“Our mission is to help customers gain access to valuable data that propels more informed decisions and helps ensure the protection of people, assets and infrastructure,” says Steve Weller, senior vice president and general manager, Verint. “Verint’s integration with PlateSmart reinforces this focus by providing customers another tool to help uncover critical security and business intelligence that helps increase situational awareness.”

“We’re proud to partner with Verint,” adds PlateSmart CEO John Chigos. “It has consistently proven to be in the top-tier of security technology companies. With its integration to PlateSmart, Verint customers and partners can benefit from access to robust AI-driven vehicle identification and video analytics at their fingertips. In a time when physical security is more imperative than it has ever been, PlateSmart and Verint offer a comprehensive solution for the detection and prevention of threats. The new level of situational awareness offered by our joint solutions can bring peace of mind to customers all over the globe. We look forward to being able to serve their needs.”

About PlateSmart®

PlateSmart Technologies has developed the world’s first software-only vehicle identification and video analytic solutions, which are compatible with both state-of-the-art and legacy cameras. PlateSmart offers both mobile and fixed-location solutions, which are designed either to function as stand-alone tools or to integrate with third-party software and hardware. ARES, PlateSmart’s enterprise solution, provides real-time actionable intelligence with license plate number, state jurisdiction, and vehicle make recognition for complete situational awareness. PlateSmart’s solutions are the recipients of multiple industry awards for excellence in security technology. http://www.platesmart.com

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, more than 10,000 organizations in approximately 180 countries—including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at http://www.verint.com.

DISCLAIMER: This press release may contain forward-looking statements and/or predictions. These statements are based on history, current knowledge, and current market conditions. They are subject to change without notice as conditions and knowledge change; therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.