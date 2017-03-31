We are very proud of our members who have brought their firms to this level of excellence and also continue to push for continuous improvement.

Accounting Today, the premier publication of the certified public accounting industry, has named several CPAmerica International firms as national and regional leaders in their March 2017 Top 100 listing. Three firms were featured in the Top 100, two firms were recognized as firms to watch, and 13 firms were recognized as regional leaders.

“We are very proud of our members who have brought their firms to this level of excellence and also continue to push for continuous improvement,” said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. “We want to congratulate our firms on all of their achievements.”

Frazier & Deeter, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., ranked 56 in the Top 100. Frazier & Deeter, also a leader in the Southeast region, saw revenue growth of more than ten percent in the past year. In 2016, the firm was named an Accounting Today Best Firm to Work For.

Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, moved up four spots to rank 61 in the Top 100. Honkamp, also a leader in the Midwest region, saw revenue growth of more than 16 percent in the past year. In 2016, the firm merged in Davenport, Iowa-based Doyle & Keenan, and expanded their decision support services.

Aldrich Group, headquartered in Salem, Ore., ranked 85 in the Top 100 and was recognized as a regional leader in the West region. In 2016, the firm rebranded from AKT and opened an office in Seattle.

DZH Phillips LLP, headquartered in San Francisco, was recognized as a regional leader in the West region and saw a revenue growth of more than seventeen percent.

Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman CPAs, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., was recognized as a firm to watch and as a regional leader in the Capital region and saw a revenue growth of more than four percent.

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, headquartered in Canton, Mass., was recognized as a regional leader in the New England region with a revenue growth of more than seven percent.

Kushner LaGraize, L.L.C., headquartered in Metairie, La., was recognized as a regional leader in the Gulf Coast region and saw revenue growth of more than 25 percent.

Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C., headquartered in Holyoke, Mass., was recognized as a regional leader in the New England region and saw revenue growth of more than four percent.

Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was recognized as a firm to watch and as a regional leader in the Southwest region and saw revenue growth of more than five percent.

Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C., headquartered in Albany, N.Y., was recognized as a regional leader in the Mid-Atlantic region and saw revenue growth of more than four percent.

Thomas Howell Ferguson,P.A., headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla., was recognized as a regional leader in the Gulf Coast region and saw revenue growth of more than 13 percent.

VonLehman & Company, Inc., headquartered in Fort Wright, Ky., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southeast region and saw revenue growth of more than six percent.

Wegner CPAs, headquartered in Madison, Wis., was recognized as a regional leader in the Great Lakes region and saw revenue growth of more than 13 percent.

For more information on Accounting Today’s 2017 Top 100 Firms, please visit: http://www.accountingtoday.com/the-2017-top-100-firms-and-regional-leaders.

