We are happy to continue to provide this type of training to our members, as this type of training continues to be in high demand.

CPAmerica International will continue to offer its A&A staff level training to its 75 member firms in 2017. This year’s trainings will be held at member firm Frazier & Deeter, LLC, located in Atlanta on May 17-19, 2017, and again on November 14-16, 2017.

“We are happy to continue to provide this type of training to our members, as this type of training continues to be in high demand,” said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica.

These trainings will be comprised of three full days of training: level one training, recommended for new hires, will occur on the first day of the training; level two training, recommended for experienced staff, will occur on the second day of the training; and level three training, recommended for auditors ready to assume more responsibility on engagements, will occur on the third day of the training. This sequence allows for staff to attend these trainings for just one day, two days, or for all three days.

All three levels of training will be led by AuditSense Founder Chuck Manganiello, who has been providing training and consulting services to accounting firms for the past 20 years. He will present content tailored specifically for CPAmerica members.

Each training level and day offers eight CPE hours.

For more information on these trainings, please visit: https://www.cpamerica.org/News-Events/Conferences-Webinars-Calls.

About CPAmerica International:

CPAmerica International is an accounting association of independent CPA firms that provides practice management support, continuing education, marketing, online services and other programs for the improvement of its member firms. As a member of Crowe Horwath International, the association expands to more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 international countries, ranks in the Top 10 accounting networks worldwide and in North America, and has a combined firm revenue of more than $3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica on LinkedIn and Twitter.