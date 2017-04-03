With Earth Day around the corner, MaintenX International is encouraging businesses to make energy efficiency and sustainability a priority. As a market leader in total facility maintenance and repair, MaintenX is constantly reviewing and evaluating alternative, sustainable maintenance solutions and eco-friendly management practices.

“MaintenX strives to make sustainability more than a buzzword. We are always looking for ways to actively implement new and improved levels of efficiency for our clients,” said Bill Schaphorst, Vice President of Business Development for MaintenX. “Earth Day serves as a great reminder that making energy-efficient improvements is not only good for the environment, but it can also be good for the bottom line.”

Here are a few ways business owners and facilities managers can go green this Earth Day:

1. Replace Your Air Filters Regularly

Get in the habit of changing the company’s air filters every month (or as recommended by the system’s manufacturer). A dirty air filter clogged with debris and dust makes the system work harder and less efficiently. This not only increases the utility bill, but pollutes the environment with dangerous containments.

2. Install Energy Efficient Lamps and Fixtures

By replacing incandescent light fixtures with Light Emitting Diode (LED) or Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFL) bulbs, the company will use less energy. Not to mention, these bulbs have a significantly longer lamp life and will produce less heat.

3. Go Low-Flow and Hands-Free

Upgrading a company’s plumbing fixtures is a great way to conserve water use. Install low-flow flush fixtures and sensor operated features in restrooms. These efficient fixtures will reduce water, sewer, and energy usage for the conscientious consumer.

4. Invest in Intelligent Lights

Intelligent lighting control systems and occupancy sensors are a great way to go green. Many systems allow you to dim the lights as daylight increases and adjust lighting patterns for overnight settings, when the business has the lowest amount of occupancy. All of these features will reduce the company’s carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information about MaintenX, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

