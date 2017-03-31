Dr. Victoria Chen Welcomes New Patients for Leading Invisalign® Treatment in Las Vegas, NV

People who want to improve their smiles with Invisalign® in Las Vegas, NV, can now visit Dr. Victoria Chen, of Significance Dental Specialists, with or without referrals for this state-of-the-art treatment. Invisalign, which uses a system of clear aligners, gives patients a discreet and comfortable alternative to traditional braces. This treatment also promotes improved oral health and minimizes the number of visits that patients must make to an orthodontist.

Dr. Chen is the co-founder of Significance Dental Specialists with her husband, Dr. Allen Huang. She is a respected author, teacher and speaker, who also maintains membership in several professional organizations to stay current in her field and provide leading treatment to her orthodontic patients.

With the Invisalign and Invisalign Teen® systems, Dr. Chen can efficiently and subtly treat a wide range of tooth and bite issues, including gaps, crowding, misalignment, underbites and overbites. Dr. Chen begins the treatment by creating a custom set of aligner trays based on each patient’s bite. Patients switch to a new pair of aligners every two weeks, and they visit Dr. Chen periodically to have their progress checked and receive their next set of trays. Once the orthodontic treatment is complete, patients can expect numerous benefits, including improved chewing function, healthier jaw joint alignment, reduced wear on the teeth and more attractive smiles.

Invisalign frequently fosters greater self-esteem, and unlike many orthodontic treatments, the aligners are removable. This feature allows patients to eat varied diets, brush the entire surface of each tooth and floss with ease. This, in turn, reduces the risk of patients experiencing staining, tooth decay or other complications that require further treatment. As an additional benefit, the smooth Invisalign aligner trays minimize irritation to nearby gum tissue, giving patients a more comfortable experience.

To receive a personalized Invisalign consultation from a respected orthodontist in Las Vegas, NV, patients are encouraged to visit the website of Significance Dental Specialists at http://www.sdsdental.com or call 702-727-4228. Patients may also consult the website to learn more about the benefits of Invisalign and the various other procedures that are offered at the multi-specialty practice.

About the Practice

Significance Dental Specialists is a multi-specialty practice offering cutting-edge, experienced periodontal, orthodontic and endodontic care for patients in four convenient locations in Las Vegas, NV. Dr. Allen Huang is a co-founder and CEO of Significance Dental Specialists, a renowned speaker, author and business strategist and a board certified periodontist. Dr. Huang is also the CEO of his own dental implant company, Altosbiotech, LLC. Dr. Victoria Chen, a co-founder and CEO of Significance Dental Specialists, is also a respected lecturer, author and orthodontist, offering the latest, innovative orthodontic care. Dr. Jeffrey Wang is a board certified periodontist and implant specialist and is committed to restoring and maintaining health while improving the aesthetics of the mouth. Dr. Vinnie Chen, a co-founder of Significance Dental Specialists, is a board certified endodontist and active member of numerous professional organizations including the American Dental Association and American Association of Endodontics. To learn more about the services Drs. Huang, Wang, or Chen provide at their four office locations please visit their website at http://www.sdsdental.com or call 702-547-9977 for the Apache Road office, 702-733-0558 for the Harmon Avenue location, 702-233-9988 for the Cascade Valley office or 702-647-8114 for the Craig Road location.