Flash has been an integral part of the Golf Academy of America team for many years, and I cannot think of anyone who deserves this honor more.

Golf Academy of America today proudly announced that Alan Flashner, director of career development at Golf Academy of America in Orlando, was inducted into the North Florida PGA Hall of Fame. He follows a long line of accomplished golfers who received this honor, including Arnold Palmer and Gene Smith.

The awards ceremony took place on Friday, March 17. As the 2017 Hall of Fame inductee, Flashner is the 31st member in the North Florida PGA Hall of Fame. He accepted his award with a short speech in which he took the audience on a journey through his experiences with golf.

“I want to congratulate all of the section winners. I thank all the selection committees. This obviously is an enormous recognition,” said Flashner.

Throughout his illustrious career, Flashner has worked in various roles in the golf industry. After becoming a PGA member in 1972, Flashner attained Master Professional status in 1995. He also sits on the North Florida PGA Foundation Committee.

Flashner joined the Golf Academy of America team in 1996, serving as career services director on the Orlando campus.

“Flash has been an integral part of the Golf Academy of America team for many years, and I cannot think of anyone who deserves this honor more,” said Brad Turner, Campus President of Golf Academy of America in Orlando. “He is beloved by all our graduates, and we are thrilled that he has been recognized for his lifetime dedication to the game.”

In addition to being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Flashner received the local PGA Chapter Bill Strausbaugh Award in 2000 and 2001 and the North Florida PGA Section Bill Strausbaugh Award in 2000.

About Golf Academy of America

Golf Academy of America (formerly the San Diego Golf Academy) is the largest and longest-running two-year golf college in the world. Golf Academy of America's 16-month program balances classroom studies, practical experience and comprehensive understanding of both the game and the business of golf. Campuses are located in San Diego, Phoenix, Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Dallas. For more information, call 800-342-7342 or visit http://www.GolfAcademy.edu. Golf Academy of America schools are owned and operated by the Education Corporation of America, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.