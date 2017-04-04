MaintenX International Approaches 1,000 Consecutive Safe Days

MaintenX International is approaching a significant safety milestone: 1,000 consecutive days without a lost-time incident. The company will reach that milestone on May 15.

MaintenX is one of the largest facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., so reaching this successive safe days mark is a major accomplishment for the company. The streak, which started in August of 2014, can be attributed to MaintenX’s constant emphasis on safety throughout the company, as well as the commitment shown by each and every one of MaintenX’s employees and technicians.

“This is a big achievement for our company and it is hard to express how delighted we are to meet this milestone,” said Russell Leffers, MaintenX’s safety manager and project manager for large scale projects. “In our industry, it is extremely important to prioritize safety at all times. I really have to give credit to our technicians because without reliable employees who are attentive and hardworking, this accomplishment would not have been possible.”

A lost time accident is an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reportable incident where an employee is not able to return to work or is assigned restricted work on the day or shift following the incident. The most common type of lost time accidents includes sprains and strains to various parts of the body, such as the ankle, neck and back.

At MaintenX, technicians are required to participate in a comprehensive safety training that prepares them for potential on-the-job hazards. The course encompasses ladder safety, personal protective equipment and even defensive driving, all topics that MaintenX has identified as important safety issues related to their line of work.

The company also provides employees with work boots that meet the OSHA and Occupational Safety Councils of America (OSCA) standards as an additional safety measure.

“MaintenX’s goal is 100 percent safety across the board,” Leffers said. “Our main concern is that all of our men and women return home to their families safe and sound. It’s fantastic to work for an organization that is committed to safety at all levels of the organization.”

For more information about MaintenX, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, general contracting company. As one of the largest national facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their own team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. For more than 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.