Simplified E-filing for Form 941 Now Available at ExpressTaxFilings

SPAN Enterprises’s IRS-authorized e-filing software ExpressTaxFilings has been securely e-filing various IRS information returns for business owners since the 2012 tax filing season, including Forms 1099-MISC, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, and W-2, as well as their correction forms and Extension Form 8809. In 2016, ExpressTaxFilings expanded to include the Affordable Care Act Forms 1094 and 1095 and has begun adding more 1099 Forms (1099-R, 1099-B, and 1099-S) to accommodate customer needs.

Now, users can do even more with ExpressTaxFilings: SPAN has officially announced the completion of the 94x Series expansion of the ExpressTaxFilings program. Form 941, Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return, is available now for users to begin filing their 2017 first quarter taxes, which are due April 30, and Forms 940, 943, and 944 (yearly forms) will be available in the subsequent months.

Form 941 is a tax return that is filed by wage-paying employers at the end of each quarter throughout the year. These employers use Form 941 to report and pay taxes on those wages. Along with Form 941, employers must submit their portion of social security and Medicare taxes due for the quarter.

ExpressTaxFilings users will be able to e-file Form 941 for a single quarter for $4.95 or can opt to buy e-filing credits for all four quarters at once at a discounted price. This competitive pricing gives ExpressTaxFilings an edge among the few Form 941 e-filing options available. As an online program, ExpressTaxFilings doesn’t require any download or subscription fees, so users can save big with this small, one-time filing fee.

ExpressTaxFilings also proudly offers friendly, US-based customer support to users who are e-filing Form 941, whether for the first or fiftieth time! This support is available by phone and live chat during SPAN Enterprises’s office hours (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST), and is also available 24/7 via email at support(at)ExpressTaxFilings(dot)com.

