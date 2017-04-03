Farmington Bank Community Foundation check presentation at Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation “Thanks to the Farmington Bank Community Foundation, Fidelco is able to continue its important work of providing men and women who are blind and extend our 50-year tradition of changing lives,” Fidelco President and CEO, Eliot Russman.

Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation announced that the organization received a $4,000 grant award from the Farmington Bank Community Foundation to support its life-changing guide dog mission.

Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization based in Bloomfield and Wilton, Connecticut that promotes increased independence to men and women who are blind by partnering them with exceptionally-bred and trained German Shepherd guide dogs.

Fidelco is proud of its partnership with the Farmington Bank Community Foundation. The funds received from the foundation will support Fidelco’s exceptional services to clients, prospective clients, and Volunteer Puppy Raisers in towns served by the Farmington Bank Community Foundation.

“Thanks to the Farmington Bank Community Foundation, Fidelco is able to continue its important work of providing men and women who are blind and extend our 50-year tradition of changing lives” says Fidelco President and CEO, Eliot Russman.

ABOUT FIDELCO GUIDE DOG FOUNDATION

Fidelco is an internationally accredited guide dog organization and respected expert throughout the world. For over five decades, Fidelco has bred the German Shepherd working dog. Since 1981, Fidelco has trained and placed more than 1,450 German Shepherd guide dogs across North America.

Each Fidelco German Shepherd guide dog takes two years, 15,000 hours, and $45,000 to breed, train, and place. Thanks solely to the compassionate generosity of its donors, and the dedicated work of its staff and volunteers, all Fidelco guide dogs are given to clients at no cost. Fidelco pioneered In-Community Placement in the United States and trains all clients in the communities where they live and work. Fidelco provides 24/7 client support for the entire working life of its guide dogs – typically 10 years.

Fidelco has also placed hundreds of its German Shepherd Dogs with law enforcement agencies, first responders, search and rescue, and missing child recovery organizations to help protect our fellow citizens and keep our communities safe.

For more information, or to apply for a guide dog, please visit http://www.fidelco.org