Mighty Introduces the M-Pak Lube System

Mighty M-Pak Lube System The Solution for Oil Viscosity Proliferation.

Mighty Distributing System of America, a leader in automotive aftermarket products and services, announces a new addition to its rapidly growing automotive chemicals and lubricants offerings; the M-Pak Lube System.

The purpose of the Mighty M-Pak Lube System is to help all types of automotive service centers more effectively manage the significant proliferation of motor oil viscosity grades and other lubricants being specified by vehicle manufacturers to meet the 2025 CAFÉ standard.

The M-Pak Lube System has been developed to provide auto shops an impressively organized and efficient method for stocking and dispensing the growing array of lubricants to meet manufacturers’ requirements. It consists of a durable, heavy gauge steel rack that holds eight 6-gallon boxed/bladder containers of lubricants in two rows of four each with separate transfer jugs positioned directly below each lubricant.

“Most automotive shops I visit have two things in common; a) limited floor space to house the basic inventory they need to do business and b) ever-increasing demands placed upon the available floor space,” said Brad Bradshaw, Mighty Senior Vice President, Product Management. He continued, “the M-Pak Lube System is a perfect solution to these conflicting demands as well as a more efficient way for technicians to service vehicles.”

The M-Pak Lube System rack can be stocked with any combination of the following Mighty Engine Guard® lubricants:



Full synthetic oil in 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30 and 10W-30 viscosities

dexos® 1 synthetic oil in 0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30 viscosities

Euro synthetic oil in 5W-40

Synthetic blend oil in 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, 10W-30, 10W-40 and 20W-50 viscosities

15W-40 oil for diesel engines

Multi-vehicle synthetic automatic transmission fluid

One of each of these 16 lubricant products would fill two M-Pak Lube System racks.

Some additional benefits of the M-Pak Lube System are:



Transfer jugs included have integrated spouts for easy pouring into engines

Environmentally friendly, eliminates plastic quart bottles

Drip pans under each shelf to prevent spills

Dimensions: 36” wide x 24” deep x 86” tall

For further details on the Mighty M-Pak Lube System, ask your local Mighty representative or visit http://www.MightyAutoParts.com.

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Distributing System of America, a franchisor of sales and services in aftermarket auto parts, is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia and supports 107 distributors in 45 states and four international markets. The Mighty System features attentive local service, inventory management expertise, classroom and on-site training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Recognized as a “top 25 franchise brand” by The Wall Street Journal, Mighty’s unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.