Nootie Glucosamine Chews for Dogs Sale to Combat Aching Winter Joints

Nootie recently announced that they will hold an end-of-winter sale on their hip and joint supplements for dogs. The sale is being offered for owners to provide comfort to their pets experiencing aching joints from cold and transitional weather. The hip and joint chews are available for purchase on Amazon.

“Much like with humans, wintertime can be hard on dogs with arthritis or aching joints. Extreme weather and seasonal transitions can result in a number of health concerns that can be tough to battle for dogs and their pet owners. We try to offer our products during seasonal sales to support our customers and their furry friends in improving their quality of life.”

The latest product from Nootie is one of the few dog probiotics supplements on the market to contain hyaluronic acid. This key ingredient is believed to have a cushioning and lubricating effect on joints. This has proven to increase the mobility of animals, whether it is age, injury or environment that has affected them.

Numerous buyers have provided feedback for the Nootie Hip and Joint soft chew on Amazon.com. “My dogs are my heart and life, and I only give them the best. I would absolutely recommend this supplement, as I am seeing my old girl have more spring in her step and that truly is what makes my heart happy!” one customer writes.

Another reviewer shared, “I have tried several other supplement types prior to finding the Progility Chewables. Liquid supplements are messy, hard to measure, and need to be refrigerated. Tablet supplements had to be broken up into pieces for my dogs to eat them, and eventually the pieces had to be crushed into powder or they were left in their bowls. The Progility Chewable is extra-strength, so my dogs only need a half of a supplement each (saving me money!); they are easy to break in half and they are the first thing they eat from their bowls. My dogs have had no issues tolerating them, and they definitely seem to help.”

To see additional customer statements or learn more about the end-of-winter sale, visit https://www.amazon.com/Progility-Chewable-Joint-Supplement-Dogs/dp/B01G7GYAGK