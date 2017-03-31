On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Greenberg Traurig LLP’s global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group hosted its 4th MedTech Partnering Day from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the firm’s Boston office. The event connected some of New England’s most innovative emerging medtech companies with strategic partners Philips and Smith & Nephew to maximize opportunities for collaboration, new business development, and market expansion. The program, supported by MassMEDIC and LB Ventures, included:



“State of the MedTech Industry” keynote by MassMEDIC President Tom Sommer

Company presentations by Philips and Smith & Nephew

Panel discussion focused on innovation and M&A

“Regulatory Update” lunch presentation

One-on-one meetings between the strategic partners and emerging medtech companies

Networking opportunities throughout the day

This event gathered more than 75 innovators and leaders from across the medical device and technology industries and featured the following Greenberg Traurig attorneys:

Greenberg Traurig’s prior MedTech Partnering Days featured representatives from Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, ZOLL Medical Corporation, and Sanofi, as well as a range of early-stage companies from seven different states and Canada, who met with company executives.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group

Greenberg Traurig’s Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from startups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group’s attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.