CorreLog, the leader in multi-platform IT security event log management, today announced a major new release for its distributed Information Security product CorreLog SIEM Correlation Server. This upgrade, version 5.7.1, includes significant new enhancements for added security and performance as well as expanded dashboard gadget functionality, and is the culmination of several months of development.

“Aligning product development with customer requests and market requirements is our top priority across all products,” said George Faucher, CorreLog president and CEO. “As a result, this version’s out-of-box functionality and ease-of-use make CorreLog SIEM (Server version 5.7.1) an unbeatable value in the SIEM market today. It can be downloaded, installed, and have data running through it in minutes.”

As one of the pioneering software vendors in SIEM (Security Information & Event Management) for IBM® z/OS® mainframes, CorreLog has been building both distributed and mainframe SIEM solutions since the late 2000s. CorreLog’s zDefender™ for z/OS mainframe SIEM is a leading solution for bringing z/OS event messages, in real-time, over to distributed SIEMs such as IBM QRadar, HP ArcSight, Intel (McAfee) Security, Micro Focus Serena and NetIQ, (EMC) RSA Security Analytics, Splunk and many others.

CorreLog SIEM Correlation Server Release 5.7.1 Details

In summary, version 5.7.1 is a major new release of CorreLog SIEM Correlation Server adding several new dashboard widgets, performance boosts, and increased log capacity. This version’s enhancements include:



Increased auditing functions detailing logon history for any privileged user

Increased performance and device volume capacity

Additional new dashboard gadgets: Analyze Aux, Analyze Device, Parse Aux File, and a Notepad gadget

Extra layer of dashboard security for external URLs

Expanded search functionality

Expanded “IP Reputation” database for shared threat intelligence

Reinforced protection from cross-site scripting

Windows Events catalog viewer and “LDAP” facilities

For additional details regarding this release, please visit the CorreLog public support portal here. CorreLog SIEM Server can be installed over any current CorreLog version 5-and-higher installation with no special considerations. Current customers may acquire the latest version 5.7.1 from the CorreLog customer (private) support portal, or may contact CorreLog for the latest version here.

For more information about CorreLog SIEM Correlation Server, download the datasheet here.

Live Demonstrations of SIEM Server 5.7.1 at InfoSec World 2017

CorreLog will host demonstrations of SIEM Server ver. 5.7.1 at InfoSec World Conference and Expo taking place April 3-5. Interested attendees will find a postcard from CorreLog in the keynote meeting room and may visit booth #313 for live demos. CorreLog will also be offering a complimentary 8GB flash drive filled with whitepapers and other InfoSec content, along with a chance to win an Acer Iconia 10 tablet (32GB) as part of InfoSec World’s Passport to Prizes promotion.



Where: Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, ChampionsGate, FL

When: April 3-5

Exhibit Floor Hours: Monday, April 3, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 4, 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.; Wednesday, April 5, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (all times local)

CorreLog Location: Booth #313

If you are unable to attend InfoSec World but would like more information about CorreLog’s SIEM Correlation Server product as well as CorreLog’s industry-leading mainframe security solutions, visit the website here.

About CorreLog:

CorreLog, Inc., a privately held corporation, is an independent software vendor (ISV) that has produced software and framework components used successfully by hundreds of private and government organizations worldwide. Our core solutions provide visibility across both mainframe and distributed systems on user activity that is indicative of cyber threat. Since 2008, CorreLog, Inc. has been committed to delivering better decision-support solutions for InfoSec and security auditing professionals who need more advanced perimeter security and improved adherence to PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, IRS Pub. 1075, FISMA, NERC and other industry standards for securing data. Our solutions are designed to be highly interoperable and complementary to clients’ existing IT investments.

CorreLog zDefender™ holds certified integrations with IBM, HP, Intel (McAfee) Security, Micro Focus, (EMC) RSA Security Analytics, and field integrations with all other brand-name SIEMs. We consider our technology approach to be unique in both personnel and product and we believe our solutions pass the test of low total cost of ownership with high SIEM functionality. For more information on CorreLog products, please visit http://www.correlog.com.

