Nootie Natural Dog Shampoo; New Product Combats Pet Itch and Dry Skin

Nootie has developed a new anti-itch dog shampoo that combines the moisturizing qualities of oatmeal with the soothing properties of aloe. The new shampoo is designed to soothe irritated, itchy skin with minimal impact. All-natural ingredients make the product safe for use on pets with sensitive skin.

“We wanted to take our popular oatmeal shampoo for dogs one step further by incorporating as many natural ingredients as possible. Adding aloe and coconut oil has increased the product's ability to moisturize and soothe irritated skin. Not to mention, the new additions make for a pleasant, tropical smell--while getting rid of typical “wet dog” odors associated with pet shampoo,” said a Nootie representative.

The shampoo is soap-free, and free from SLS and parabens. The fragrance has been designed to be pleasant, yet mellow. A representative states that the fragrance the likelihood that your pet will roll around in the mud to eliminate unnatural scents.

“If you’ve ever suffered a sunburn or reaction to poison ivy, you know how much relief aloe vera can bring. It works for humans, and is safe for pets, so we thought, ‘why not?’ Not to mention, studies suggest that aloe vera may have numerous other benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties,” said the representative.

Nootie has been producing their products under the guidance of veterinary experts for over thirty years to ensure pet safety. They have developed a loyal customer following by “providing the most innovative pet products on the market.” Their offerings include grooming products, like shampoos, conditioners and odor-refreshing sprays, and dog treats. Many of their treats are formulated with ingredients designed to increase pet health, including glucosamine for joint mobility, and probiotics for quick absorption and gut health.

While Nootie’s oatmeal and aloe shampoo just recently hit the market, customers have left a number of positive reviews for Nootie’s original oatmeal formulation. “Used this to treat my German Shepherd's topical allergy to a prior shampoo. Within two baths over the course of 3 weeks the dermatitis was completely gone, and she stopped itching constantly. This is now my go-to shampoo for her. Highly recommend for any dog with sensitive skin!” wrote one customer.

Visit https://www.amazon.com/Oatmeal-Shampoo-Soothing-Aloe-Nootie/dp/B01N9Y2M1L

to purchase this product, or to see more Nootie pet care products.