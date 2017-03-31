AlphaMed Press and the Cord Blood Association (CBA) are pleased to announce that STEM CELLS Translational Medicine (SCTM) is now the association’s official journal. With this partnership, SCTM will launch a new journal section dedicated to cord blood research.

“We are delighted to initiate this partnership with the Cord Blood Association,” said Anthony Atala, M.D., Editor-in-Chief of STEM CELLS Translational Medicine and Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine. “With this new journal section, SCTM further expands the scope of new research reports for our readers – with the potential to accelerate progress in regenerative medicine.”

CBA is an international nonprofit organization that promotes the work of the cord blood community for the purpose of saving lives, improving health, and changing medicine. The association is the first to join together public and private banks toward a common mission to advocate for cord blood use in order to expand its potentials in cell therapies and regenerative medicine, and to also jointly advocate for global regulations that will allow use of cord blood and cord tissues in medical applications.

SCTM is an international peer-reviewed journal, publishing articles focused on advancing the clinical utilization of stem cell molecular and cellular biology. By bridging stem cell research and helping speed translations of emerging lab discoveries into clinical trials, SCTM will help move applications of these critical investigations closer to accepted best practices and ultimately improve outcomes.

SCTM provides a platform for reporting the latest research on umbilical cord blood and tissue based therapies; engineering and manufacturing of cord blood immune cells; cord blood and cord tissue banking; the use of cord blood and cord tissue in regenerative medicine; and more. Under the leadership of section co-editors, Joanne Kurtzberg, MD, and Karen K. Ballen, MD, the Cord Blood section launches in early April with its first paper on the safety and feasibly of performing autologous umbilical cord blood infusions in young children with autism spectrum disorder.

“The Cord Blood Association is excited and honored to partner with Stem Cells Translational Medicine to showcase the newest and highest quality translational and clinical applications of cord blood and cord tissue based therapies,” said Dr. Kurtzberg. “The mission and goals of both parties are aligned to maximize sharing of advances in these novel cell and tissue based therapies.”

About Cord Blood Association: The Cord Blood Association will be an international nonprofit organization that promotes the banking and use of umbilical cord blood and related tissues for disease treatment and regenerative therapies.

About STEM CELLS Translational Medicine: STEM CELLS Translational Medicine (SCTM), published by AlphaMed Press, is a monthly peer-reviewed publication dedicated to significantly advancing the clinical utilization of stem cell molecular and cellular biology. By bridging stem cell research and clinical trials, SCTM will help move applications of these critical investigations closer to accepted best practices.

About AlphaMed Press: Established in 1983, AlphaMed Press with offices in Durham, NC, San Francisco, CA, and Belfast, Northern Ireland, publishes two other internationally renowned peer-reviewed journals: STEM CELLS® (http://www.StemCells.com), celebrating its 35th year, is the world's first journal devoted to this fast paced field of research. The Oncologist® (http://www.TheOncologist.com), also a monthly peer-reviewed publication, entering its 22nd year, is devoted to community and hospital-based oncologists and physicians entrusted with cancer patient care. All three journals are premier periodicals with globally recognized editorial boards dedicated to advancing knowledge and education in their focused disciplines.