3xLOGIC and Bold Technologies Partner to Offer Advanced Video Solution

Completed integration leverages Bold's ManitouNEO with 3xLOGIC's Cloud-based video platform The solution deploys easily and gives customers the opportunity to increase revenues through video monitoring and verification services. We're excited to have 3xLOGIC as one of Bold's premier strategic partners. Rod Coles, President/CEO, Bold Technologies

3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated intelligent security solutions, today announced that Bold Technologies, a leading provider of alarm monitoring and PSIM software, has recently completed the integration of its ManitouNEO with the 3xLOGIC VIGIL video platform. The integration leverages all aspects of the ManitouNEO Video Control Center (VCC) and the 3xLOGIC VIGIL software and Multi-Sensor NVR solution.

ManitouNEO is the newest alarm monitoring software from Bold Technologies and was designed to meet the changing needs of the modern central station. The improved ManitouNEO VCC integrates alarm handling and video into one system for efficient monitoring. The integration with the 3xLOGIC video platform is full-featured and highly intuitive. Events triggered from 3xLOGIC devices are delivered to ManitouNEO as intrusion events.

Using ManitouNEO’s Enhanced Action Patterns, central station dispatchers are provided clear instructions on how to handle the video alarm—saving time and ensuring operator consistency. The integration supports live and recorded video on the same screen, and offers full PTZ control. Other features of the integration include bi-directional audio, and the ability to save reference images and event images for end-users to view. The integration offers advanced features to Bold Technologies and 3xLOGIC’s shared customers, and helps central station dispatchers accurately gauge alarm situations and reduce false alarms.

Charlie Erickson, SVP Product Marketing for 3xLOGIC, stated, “Both 3xLOGIC and Bold have an ambition to satisfy the fast-growing demand for world-class verified video. Bold is a major player with over six million subscribers, and we want our combined VIGIL software and Multi-Sensor NVR solution, integrated into Bold’s central station software, to be the preferred solution for those Bold customers who value verified alarms and priority law enforcement response.”

The integration fully leverages 3xLOGIC’s cloud infrastructure, providing ease of installation and a simplified deployment. Customers have the added benefit of increased IT security as 3xLOGIC’s NVR and cameras do not require open inbound ports at the customer’s router. Rod Coles, President and CEO of Bold Technologies, commented, “This integration supports the growing demand for Cloud-managed video. The solution is easy to deploy and gives customers the opportunity to increase revenues through video monitoring and verification services. We are excited to have 3xLOGIC as one of Bold’s premier strategic partners.”

About 3xLOGIC

3xLOGIC Inc. has been a leading innovator in server and cloud-based security technology for 15+ years. The company is recognized for providing easy-to-use surveillance and business intelligence solutions that seamlessly integrate video, access control, and disparate data such as ATM, Point-of-Sale, analytics, and more.

3xLOGIC’s video surveillance solutions are engineered for ease of installation, scalability and affordability combined with a managed services portfolio that enables integrators to effectively evolve from dealers to high-value strategic partners. For more information about 3xLOGIC, please visit our website http://www.3xlogic.com.

About Bold Technologies

Bold Technologies is a leading provider of alarm monitoring and PSIM software. For over three decades, we have been a leader in contemporary alarm monitoring by introducing faster and more sophisticated software innovations. Our flagship product, ManitouNEO, is a fully expandable, web-based platform. With installation available on-premises or in a hosted, Cloud-based environment, and open standards for easy integration of new technologies, ManitouNEO increases efficiency, profitability and security for our customers. Bold Technologies is a privately held company with US offices in Colorado and Texas, and a European office in Valencia, Spain. For more information on Bold Technologies, visit http://www.boldgroup.com or call 1-800-255-BOLD.

