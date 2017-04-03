Networked Insurance Agents Expands into New States

"...access more than 40 national carriers through Networked’s market-savvy placement team without production requirements."

Networked Insurance Agents will now offer membership to independent P/C agencies from coast-to-coast. As a leading aggregator, Networked appoints agencies looking for broader market access and professional policy support. Aggregation members access more than 40 national carriers through Networked’s market-savvy placement team without production requirements. Additionally, qualified agencies seeking direct market access may consider a cluster membership through Networked’s subsidiary, Direct Access Insurance Services (DAIS). Cluster environments provide direct access to carrier underwriters. In either scenario, members remain independently owned and operated.

“By expanding our footprint across the country, we can support the growth of more insurance professionals,” explains George Biancardi, Networked’s President and CEO. “Both of our membership models empower agencies to more effectively compete on each opportunity through access to the world’s leading carriers.”

“New aggregation affiliates benefit from our team placing and servicing their business. Producers can focus their resources on selling new business -- what they enjoy the most,” said Tammy Magliola, Vice President, Business Development. “Meanwhile, cluster members benefit from the group’s combined production volume for better profit-sharing potential.”

The current Networked and DAIS membership includes over 1,100 agencies from 11 different Western states.

Agency principals interested in learning more should visit http://www.networkedins.com/national-member.aspx.

About Networked Insurance Agents

A leading insurance aggregator, Networked Insurance Agents, connects independent P/C agencies to relevant markets and service resources to help them compete on every piece of business. Building on its twenty year history, Networked offers independent P/C agents and brokers placement services for business, home and auto accounts, plus back office support and innovative online tools.

Networked employs a professional service staff to partner with its 1,100 affiliate members and is appointed by dozens of the world’s leading insurance carriers. To learn more about Networked, visit http://www.networkedins.com or call 800-682-8476.