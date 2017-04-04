Ten Uses and Top Health Benefits of Raw Honey

Past News Releases RSS

Honey is good for you – it has so many uses and health benefits. Seán Farrell, Founder of Chateau Rouge Fine Foods, shares the top honey tips he’s gathered in his research to launch this delicious new product.

1. Cold comfort

Particularly soothing with a mug of hot black or green tea. Or, combine some good honey with hot water, ginger and lemon – perhaps even with a sprinkle of cinnamon, or a spoon of the additional anti-inflammatory ingredient, turmeric. A drop or two of honey when you have the sniffles is just the thing, and provides a comforting and tasty drink, too.

2. Curing the lurgy?

Did you know that a spoonful of honey can also help get rid of the lurgy? Honey has antibacterial and antiviral properties, and can even help soothe hay fever symptoms, thanks to the bees that made it! Swallow a teaspoon of good quality honey twice a day when you have a sore throat for instant relief, or mix with a hot drink a few times a day.

3. Soothe sore skin

Apply honey to cuts, grazes, pimples, spots, scars, dry patches or any other skin irritation to instantly soothe and help heal the skin. It’s also helpful when applied topically to mouth ulcers, sore gums and sore, scratchy throats. Honey was used in traditional medicine to treat wounds and burns, and is soothing and smoothing for dry skin, too. Smear on chapped lips, elbow or other dry patches of skin.

4. Smooth dry, frizzy hair

Smooth some honey onto hair and leave wrapped in an old towel or shower cap for around 30 minutes as a treatment for dry hair. You can also mix with olive oil for a hair rinse to add shine and smooth the hair follicles. Honey can also be massaged into the scalp for any dry or irritated skin.

5. Anti-ageing face treatments

You can make your own anti-ageing beauty treatments with honey. Mix honey with sweet almond, coconut or olive oil as a homemade face cream. Or mix with mashed up banana and oats to make an all-natural face scrub and face mask.

6. Sweet as sugar…

Using honey instead of sugar or your usual sweetener is a more natural way to indulge in sweet treats. Here are our favourite honey-inspired cake recipes:

7. Fruit and Honey Cake Recipe

Ingredients:



8 ounces margarine or butter

8 ounces honey

3 free range, organic eggs

12 ounces self-raising flour

2 teaspoon cinnamon

½ a teaspoon nutmeg

8 ounces mixed fruit

Directions:



Mix together the butter/margarine and the honey

Add the eggs to the mixture

Add a small amount of flour and beat the ingredients together

Fold in rest of the flour and cinnamon

Add the dried fruit

Put in a medium sized, pre-greased cake tin and bake in the oven at around 160 degrees for two hours

8. Honey Loaf Recipe

Ingredients:



4 ounces butter or margarine

4 ounces caster sugar

3 free range, organic eggs

4 ounces honey

8 ounces self raising flour

a pinch of salt

a splash of milk/dairy alternative

Directions:



Line and grease a mid-sized round cake tin with greaseproof paper

Mix the butter/margarine with caster sugar – you are aiming for the mixture to be light and fluffy

Whisk the eggs with the honey, a pinch of salt and the flour

Add a little milk/dairy alternative to smooth the mixture

Smooth the mixture into the cake tin

Bake on the middle shelf of a moderate oven, around 180 degrees, for an hour.

Serve cut in buttered slices.

9. Honey crispy cakes Recipe

Ingredients:



Bowl of dry cornflakes

Large bar of plain chocolate

4 ounces butter or margarine

3 tablespoons honey

Directions:



Lightly grease a large baking tin

Put cornflakes in a little plastic bag and crush them up into small pieces with a rolling pin

Mix the butter/margarine and honey in a pan and heat slowly and gently. To control the temperature, heat in a Pyrex bowl over a saucepan of boiling water, or heat for a few minutes only in the microwave until melted

Take the mixture off heat and stir thoroughly

Add the mixture to the crushed cornflakes and mix well

Leave to cool in the fridge for around two hours

Cut into squares to serve as individual crispy cakes

10. Honey on toast

An old favourite has to be hot toast with gooey honey on top. Comforting, warming, and downright delicious!

Chateau Rouge - English Meadows Honey

English Meadows Honey is available online at https://www.chateaurouge.uk in 250g jars. A lively, multi-floral English honey from the varied wildflower meadows, gardens and farmlands of the Cheshire countryside in Northern England, the honey is produced in small batches by expert beekeepers on a Cheshire farm.

Coarse filtered, never pasteurised and captured straight from the hive provides the most delicious, freshest and nutritious honey - as nature intended! Each batch has its own unique flavour profiles: delicate, smooth, and with hints of dandelion, lime and blackberry.

About Chateau Rouge Fine Foods, London

Chateau Rouge started with a passion for exquisite tasting luxury organic food and drink products. We wanted to create a brand and range of products that reflect our love for travel and high-quality authentic foods, combined with our other passion, great design!

We want to create products that not only taste fantastic, but are beautifully packaged, sustainable, fair trade and fully traceable, honest, wholesome food products; each with a unique history of where it comes from, what makes it special, and guidance on how to enjoy it. Details are important to us! The team are involved in the whole process, working very closely with all our suppliers and hands-on in the development of all our products – we have a driving passion to make things better every single day. Be this in developing the best products we possibly can, putting customers at the heart of our business or our ongoing commitment to giving back. For every two products sold online, we plant a tree with WeForest (http://www.weforest.org) as well as committed to giving at least 1% of all our sales back to environmental causes with our 1% for the Planet Membership (http://www.onepercentfortheplanet.org). We hope you enjoy this journey of exploration and discovery with us!