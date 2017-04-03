"A lot of teams might say diversity matters, but at Tyrannosaurus Tech it is the cornerstone."

Tyrannosaurus Tech Doubles Down on Diversity

After merging last fall with fellow software development consultancy, Night Sprout, Atlanta-based Tyrannosaurus Tech has emerged as a leader for diversity in the Atlanta tech community.

The agency led by founders Jason Bishop, Carlos Gonzalez and Richard Simms is comprised of a wealth of startup veterans, engineers and developers who are expertly positioned to create high caliber software, websites and apps.

Nightsprout’s decision to join with Tyrannosaurus Tech came at a time of tremendous growth where, “neither of our individual companies could keep up with the demand. It’s was a great problem to have,” according to co-founder Jason Bishop.

“Richard and I have known each other for years and it just made sense for us to combine our resources, effectively doubling software development capacity, as well as cementing our rising position in the community,” said Bishop, who oversaw the merger.

In addition to his role as Master Handshaker at Tyrannosaurus Tech, Richard Simms is a founding partner in the booming code school, Tech Talent South, which was the first of it’s kind in Atlanta. The immersive bootcamp teaches adults looking to transition into tech careers a variety of critical skills, including: web programming, Ruby on Rails, HTML/CSS, Javascript and marketing.

At the helm of one of their most visible and impressive community-involved efforts, the monthly “Latino/a Developers Meetup,” is co-founder Carlos Gonzalez. The endeavor is a personal plight for Carlos, who is an Atlanta transplant and native of Puerto Rico. It is Atlanta’s only technology-focused group for Hispanics and has seen its membership grow steadily since the group’s inception in August 2016.

Rounding out the engineering team is your quintessential computer whiz kid and self-described, “programming gearhead,” Daniel Powell. The University of Georgia graduate, raised his profile at prominent Atlanta startup, Fullscreen, where he cut his teeth on data warehousing, analytics and social networking software.

Collectively, the team has a tremendously impressive portfolio with top-tier organizations, ranging from non-profits, like The Task Force for Global Health, to recognizable brands like Porsche AG or Ticket Alternative.

Tyrannosaurus Tech represents the very best of the Atlanta tech scene, simultaneously becoming an engine for job creation while remaining steadfast in their commitment for inclusivity. A lot of teams might say diversity matters, but at Tyrannosaurus Tech it is the cornerstone.